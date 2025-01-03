The share capital of Asetek A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 6 January 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060477263 Name: Asetek Volume before change: 98,313,892 shares (DKK 9,831,389.20) Change: 219,925,366 shares (DKK 21,992,536.60) Volume after change: 318,239,258 shares (DKK 31,823,925.80) Subscription price: DKK 0.40 Face value: DKK 0.10 Short name: ASTK Orderbook ID: 291227

