The share capital of Asetek A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 6 January 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060477263
|Name:
|Asetek
|Volume before change:
|98,313,892 shares (DKK 9,831,389.20)
|Change:
|219,925,366 shares (DKK 21,992,536.60)
|Volume after change:
|318,239,258 shares (DKK 31,823,925.80)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.40
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Short name:
|ASTK
|Orderbook ID:
|291227
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
