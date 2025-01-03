Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
03.01.25
12:31 Uhr
5,396 Euro
-0,064
-1,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2025 12:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
27/12/2024269 00062.8416 904 417
30/12/2024524 29862.4932 763 330
31/12/2024
01/01/2025
02/01/2025100 00063.716 370 900
Previous Transactions 17 425 587
Accumulated to date18 318 885 65.751 204 511 682

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 32 401 390 shares, corresponding to 1.61% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 020125_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e62df3a2-a65e-4e25-9467-a312c4204d88)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
