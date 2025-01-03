Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|27/12/2024
|269 000
|62.84
|16 904 417
|30/12/2024
|524 298
|62.49
|32 763 330
|31/12/2024
|01/01/2025
|02/01/2025
|100 000
|63.71
|6 370 900
|Previous Transactions
|17 425 587
|Accumulated to date
|18 318 885
|65.75
|1 204 511 682
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 32 401 390 shares, corresponding to 1.61% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- 020125_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e62df3a2-a65e-4e25-9467-a312c4204d88)