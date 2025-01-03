Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
3 January 2025
Name of applicant:
Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:
From:
1 July 2024
To:
31 December 2024
Name of scheme:
Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
329,848
94,159
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
150,000
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
5,865
120,827
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
323,983
123,332
Name of contact:
Sarah Harvey
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)1865 393200
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231