Freitag, 03.01.2025

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
03.01.25
08:17 Uhr
24,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 12:42 Uhr
43 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

3 January 2025

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

1 July 2024

To:

31 December 2024

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

329,848

94,159

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

150,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

5,865

120,827

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

323,983

123,332

Name of contact:

Sarah Harvey

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)1865 393200

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


