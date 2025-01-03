Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Quantum International Corporation (OTC Pink: QUAN), a forward-thinking software development company specializing in Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce its highly anticipated entry into the market with the forthcoming launch of LootUpApp. This revolutionary Web3-based payment platform is designed to bring cryptocurrency transactions into the mainstream, rivaling traditional payment apps like Venmo with unparalleled ease of use and enhanced functionality powered by AI.

As a company with low outstanding shares and an eye on delivering cutting-edge solutions, Quantum International Corp has been strategically biding its time during the recent market downturn, focusing on fine-tuning its products. Now, with market conditions showing strong signs of recovery, the company is perfectly positioned to begin rolling out its transformative suite of applications.

Introducing LootUpApp: Simplicity Meets Security in Crypto Payments

LootUpApp leverages the decentralized power of blockchain technology while incorporating intuitive AI features to make cryptocurrency transactions as seamless as traditional payments. Unlike conventional Web3 platforms, LootUpApp simplifies the crypto experience by:

Eliminating Wallet Confusion: User-friendly design removes barriers for crypto newcomers.

AI-Powered Smart Payments: Integrated AI ensures secure, instant, and optimized transactions.

Decentralized and Secure: Built on Web3 technology for trustless, transparent payment processing.

By addressing common pain points like wallet complexity and transaction errors, LootUpApp redefines how users interact with cryptocurrency, unlocking its potential for everyday use.

Strategic Timing and Robust Marketing Plan

"Patience has been key," said a spokesperson for Quantum International Corporation. "We've been waiting for the right moment to release our products. With the crypto market showing signs of recovery and renewed interest in innovative financial technology, we believe the timing couldn't be better to introduce LootUpApp to the world."

Quantum International Corporation's comprehensive marketing campaign is set to launch in next few weeks, targeting a diverse audience ranging from crypto enthusiasts to first-time users. The campaign will highlight LootUpApp's ease of use, security, and potential to transform digital transactions.

Beyond LootUpApp: A Suite of Transformative Solutions

LootUpApp marks the beginning of Quantum's rollout of its Web3 and AI-based platforms. The company is committed to building an ecosystem of solutions that not only simplify blockchain adoption but also enhance user experiences across various sectors, including e-commerce and communication.

Quantum International Corporation invites investors, partners, and technology enthusiasts to stay tuned as it embarks on this exciting new chapter. With LootUpApp leading the charge, the company is set to make cryptocurrency as accessible and intuitive as traditional payment methods-bringing Web3 technology and AI to the forefront of mainstream adoption.

Follow us on Twitter/X (@QuantumintlCorp), Instagram (@QuantumintlCorp), and https://quantuminternationalcorp.com.

Welcome to a New Era of App development and Join the Revolution

