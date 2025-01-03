Moldova expanded its solar capacity to 344 MW by September 2024, up from 185 MW in 2023, according to the National Center for Sustainable Energy (CNED). Moldova's solar capacity reached 344 MW at the end of September 2024, according to figures from the country's CNED. The figure is almost double the total 162 MW deployed by the end of 2023. CNED said thatr 119 MW of solar has been installed under a fixed tariff support mechanism, while another 84. 5 MW of solar has been installed without any support mechanism, with the electricity being traded on the free market. Prosumers are responsible for ...

