Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
03.01.25
14:15 Uhr
1,790 Euro
+0,025
+1,42 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7881,79014:17
1,7871,80014:17
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 13:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lynk & Co Honors Exceptional Global Achievements in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1st, Lynk & Co announced its annual sales achievement. With 285,441 units sold worldwide, the brand has achieved a year-on-year growth of approximately 30%. In 2024, Lynk & Co continued to optimize, enlarging its global outreach, and providing premium models and experiences for customers.


With dedication, Lynk & Co has further extended global branches in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central and West Asia, and Latin America. To date, Lynk & Co operates in 23 countries and regions, serving global users with premium products and services.

Alongside launches in regional markets, several competitive products have garnered the attention of international consumers and markets. At the Qatar Car of the Year Awards, Lynk & Co 03+ was recognized as the Best Compact Sedan, while Lynk & Co 09 received the title of Best Mid-size Premium SUV, contributing to the Brand of the Year award. Lynk & Co 06 also received awards in Vietnam and Chile for edgy design and outstanding quality.

Following a wide range of driving needs, Lynk & Co continues to enrich its existing product lineup with new products. The highly anticipated pure-electric Lynk & Co Z10 and Lynk & Co 02 (Z20) have been successfully launched, with the stylish launch event of Lynk & Co 02 in Milan, generating significant buzz and positive feedback from media and customers. Praised as "sleek, attention-grabbing, and tech-focus", Lynk & Co 02 was positively mentioned by world-renowned media, such as Forbes and Top Gear. With new model launches, Lynk & Co has conducted a comprehensive product lineup with ICE, PHEV and BEV models in all sizes, providing excellent driving experience and outstanding performance.

With continuous development, Lynk & Co has accumulated more than 1.33 million global users, sharing universal passions. The brand has continued to serve global open urbanites, achieving breakthroughs, and creating a unique and distinctive user community. On December 22nd, international car owners attended the Co Fans Party for the first time. While fully emerged in the connections between the brand and owners, the owners actively participated in the runway show, speeches, and backstage interviews, which highlighted the outstanding style and urban charisma of Lynk & Co owners.

The past year of 2024 marks the strategic integration between Lynk & Co and Zeekr, which signifies an elevated stage of development, fostering a personal and connected image for the brand while preserving independence. Looking ahead to 2025, Lynk & Co will continue to advance its commitment to globalization, providing more advanced models, promoting user connectivity and changing mobility with global impact.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590119/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-honors-exceptional-global-achievements-in-2024-302341816.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.