Lynk & Co Honors Exceptional Global Achievements in 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1st, Lynk & Co announced its annual sales achievement. With 285,441 units sold worldwide, the brand has achieved a year-on-year growth of approximately 30%. In 2024, Lynk & Co continued to optimize, enlarging its global outreach, and providing premium models and experiences for customers.

With dedication, Lynk & Co has further extended global branches in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central and West Asia, and Latin America. To date, Lynk & Co operates in 23 countries and regions, serving global users with premium products and services.

Alongside launches in regional markets, several competitive products have garnered the attention of international consumers and markets. At the Qatar Car of the Year Awards, Lynk & Co 03+ was recognized as the Best Compact Sedan, while Lynk & Co 09 received the title of Best Mid-size Premium SUV, contributing to the Brand of the Year award. Lynk & Co 06 also received awards in Vietnam and Chile for edgy design and outstanding quality.

Following a wide range of driving needs, Lynk & Co continues to enrich its existing product lineup with new products. The highly anticipated pure-electric Lynk & Co Z10 and Lynk & Co 02 (Z20) have been successfully launched, with the stylish launch event of Lynk & Co 02 in Milan, generating significant buzz and positive feedback from media and customers. Praised as "sleek, attention-grabbing, and tech-focus", Lynk & Co 02 was positively mentioned by world-renowned media, such as Forbes and Top Gear. With new model launches, Lynk & Co has conducted a comprehensive product lineup with ICE, PHEV and BEV models in all sizes, providing excellent driving experience and outstanding performance.

With continuous development, Lynk & Co has accumulated more than 1.33 million global users, sharing universal passions. The brand has continued to serve global open urbanites, achieving breakthroughs, and creating a unique and distinctive user community. On December 22nd, international car owners attended the Co Fans Party for the first time. While fully emerged in the connections between the brand and owners, the owners actively participated in the runway show, speeches, and backstage interviews, which highlighted the outstanding style and urban charisma of Lynk & Co owners.

The past year of 2024 marks the strategic integration between Lynk & Co and Zeekr, which signifies an elevated stage of development, fostering a personal and connected image for the brand while preserving independence. Looking ahead to 2025, Lynk & Co will continue to advance its commitment to globalization, providing more advanced models, promoting user connectivity and changing mobility with global impact.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590119/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-honors-exceptional-global-achievements-in-2024-302341816.html