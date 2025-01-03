Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2025 13:50 Uhr
3D Imaging LLC: GlyTherix and 3D Imaging Establish Strategic Alliance for Radiopharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing in the U.S.

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / GlyTherix Ltd (GlyTherix), an Australian targeted radiotherapy company, and 3D Imaging LLC (3DI), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, are pleased to announce the execution of a Master Service Agreement. This collaboration combines 3DI's cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical manufacturing expertise with GlyTherix's innovative antibody therapies, advancing cancer treatments in the U.S. market.

Partnership at a Glance: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

  • Manufacturing Agreement: 3DI will produce GlyTherix's targeted radiotherapy antibody products, ^89^Zr-Miltuximab® and ^177^Lu-Miltuximab®, for upcoming U.S. clinical trials.

  • Advanced Facilities: 3DI's state-of-the-art cGMP facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, featuring dual-beam cyclotrons and specialized hot cells, will serve as the central manufacturing site.

  • Radionuclide Production: 3DI will supply its cyclotron-produced GMP 89-Zirconium oxalate.

  • Strategic Location: 3DI's proximity to the Global FedEx hub ensures efficient distribution.

  • Expanded Scope: The partnership supports potential future product distribution in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr. Marc Berridge, President of 3D Imaging, commented, "3DI advances global healthcare by developing and producing quality radiopharmaceuticals. We're excited to support GlyTherix in bringing their innovative Miltuximab® products to U.S. clinical trials and distribution."

Dr. Brad Walsh, CEO of GlyTherix, added, "We are very excited to continue strengthening GlyTherix's development, supply and manufacturing efforts, distinguishing ourselves from the current generation of radiopharmaceuticals that have many logistical limitations due to very short half-lives. Through preclinical and clinical studies, GlyTherix is establishing itself as a leader in the advanced manufacturing of diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicines to improve treatment outcomes for adults with cancer."

About 3D Imaging LLC: Founded in 2001, 3D Imaging LLC leads in radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Our Little Rock, Arkansas, facility features dual-beam cyclotrons and specialized hot cells, producing radionuclides like Zr-89, Cu-64, F-18, and I-124 for a wide range of pharmaceutical companies in their research and clinical trials.

About GlyTherix Ltd: GlyTherix develops targeted radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors. Our lead product, Miltuximab®, targets Glypican-1, a protein expressed in various aggressive cancers including prostate, pancreatic, bladder, lung, glioblastoma, and ovarian cancer. The company has completed a "First-in-Human" trial with no adverse effects and is preparing for a Phase Ib therapeutic dose escalation trial in early 2025. GlyTherix is currently raising funds in a Series B raise and is interested in partnerships or collaborations with larger biotech and pharmaceutical partners.

For more information, please contact:

  • 3D Imaging LLC: Dr. Marc Berridge, President, +1 501-353-2883, MBerridge@3DImagingLLC.com

  • GlyTherix: Dr. Brad Walsh, CEO, +61 413 231 296, Brad.Walsh@glytherix.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Dr. Marc Berridge
President
mberridge@3dimagingllc.com
+1 501-353-2883

Dr. Brad Walsh
CEO
brad.walsh@glytherix.com
+61 413 231 296

.

SOURCE: 3D Imaging LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
