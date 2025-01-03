MindArk PE AB - Metrics of A Virtual World with Boundless Opportunities: Discover the World of Entropia Universe

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entropia Universe, the groundbreaking MMORPG with an unparalleled blend of real and virtual economies, invites players to join its vibrant, ever-evolving virtual universe. With over two decades of history, Entropia Universe, developed by MindArk PE AB is more than just a game-it's a thriving real cash economy, a social hub, where friends for life are made, deals are struck and adventures realised. A space for boundless exploration and creativity. Here's what makes Entropia Universe truly extraordinary.
Unmatched Longevity and Engagement
- 22 Years Live: Setting the standard for durability and continuous innovation in the MMORPG space.
- 500 Million Monsters Hunted Annually: A testament to the commitment and activity of our player base.
- Around $200 Million in Cash Value Looted from Monsters Annually: Highlighting the scale of our thriving economy.
- Three Billion Virtual Items Crafted Annually: Reflecting a vibrant crafting and trading community.
- 30 Million mining claims discovered annually: Shows how rich the world is for Minerals and Enmatter.
- $50 Million cash value acquired Annually from Mined resources: The amount of value created through exploiting the resources in Entropia.
- Over Two Million In-Game Hours Logged Annually: Demonstrating deep player engagement and long-term dedication.
A Global Community
- Active Representation from 150 Countries: Bringing together a worldwide audience.
- Over 60 Million Chat Messages and Private PMs Annually: Showcasing vibrant social interaction.
Economic Powerhouse
- Six Virtual Companies Listed on the Entropia Exchange: With a combined market cap of $25.4 Million USD and $1.5 Million USD paid in annual dividends.
- $242 Million USD in Player Cash Deposits since launch: The users show trust in the Entropia Universe Economy and Security.
- $64 Million USD in Player Cash Withdrawals since launch: Proving that in-game success translates to real-world rewards.
- 1.5 Million Real Cash Nanotransactions Per hour: Demonstrating the robust and dynamic nature of our economy.
- 420 per second
- Around 200,000 current Listings in Auction and Player Shops Annually: Encouraging entrepreneurial gameplay.
- Over $550 Million USD Gross Universe Product (GUP): Emphasizing the massive scale of the virtual economy.
Customization and Ownership
- 30,000 Unique Virtual Items Available: Supporting diverse gameplay and customization options.
- Land Tax Plots and Player-Owned Houses and Apartments: Offering tangible ownership opportunities in the virtual world.
- Land Areas - Over 230 player owned persistent taxed land regions that utilizes the powerful event system
- Land plots - Over 200 player owned plots to build their own houses and facilities
- Player owned houses and apartments - 600
- Player owned shops - Over 500 shops that are distributed all over the universe at the best locations
- Other persistent ownership (stables etc) - 150 additional owned estates of other types such as stables, hangars etc.
Technological Excellence
- Seamless Universe: No server sharding-players can interact with everyone, anywhere in the universe.
- Big World: A sprawling, non-procedural landscape spanning 3776 square kilometers with playable Space spanning between the different planet areas of 6144 square kilometers
- Graphics Engine Evolution: Transitioning from CryEngine 2 to Unreal Engine 5 for cutting-edge visuals and enhanced experiences.
- AI Integration: Advanced AI NPCs creating dynamic and interactive gameplay experiences.
Record-Breaking Achievements
- Guinness World Records: Featuring seven of the most expensive virtual gaming items ever sold.
Player Loyalty and Longevity
- Player Loyalty: 60% of players play for more than five years.
For more information, please contact:
Joe Martin
Marketing and Player Insights Specialist, MindArk PE AB (publ)
joemar@mindark.com
Tel: +46 31 607 260
MindArk PE AB (publ)
Org. nr. 556640-4769
Masthamnsgatan 5
413 29 Gothenburg
www.mindark.com
