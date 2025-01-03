Gambia's National Water and Electricity Co. (NAWEC) is searching for consultants to update and implement a resettlement plan for regional solar development, with expressions of interest due by Jan. 31, 2025. Gambia's NAWEC is searching for a consulting firm to update its resettlement action plan (RAP) for the Regional Solar Park of The Gambia (RSPG). The World Bank-backed RSPG will include solar power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) awarded through competitive bidding. The first phase will involve financing, building, and operating 50 MW of solar capacity paired with 18 MWh of BESS. ...

