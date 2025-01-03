This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Ines Monroy, founder of Spain-based Licenciasocial. energy. She says the global renewable energy industry should be prepared to adress the so-called authority gap. "When I've adopted a neutral, professional tone to convey directives or focus on problem-solving, I've been met with comments suggesting that my approach was 'bossy' or 'too harsh. ' My impression is that this reaction stems from ingrained stereotypes that expect women to be overly accommodating, even in roles where decisiveness and objectivity are critical," she states. ...

