Imperial Cleaning Announces Promotion of Minerva Lewis to Chief Operating Officer

Imperial Cleaning is proud to announce the promotion of Minerva (Millie) Lewis to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). This promotion reflects Millie's exceptional contributions to the company over the past 14 years, her extensive operational experience, and her unwavering commitment to excellence.

Millie has been an integral part of Imperial Cleaning, excelling in various roles and consistently demonstrating her leadership and dedication. Her efforts in overseeing key operational teams and driving process improvements have significantly elevated our standards. With over 20 years of experience in Corporate America, including roles such as Vice President of Management Information Systems & Technology, Vice President of Infrastructure, and Assistant Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, Millie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. She also holds a Master's Degree in Executive Management from St. John's University.

In her new role as COO, Millie will be responsible for:

Strategic Leadership: Collaborating with the company's President, CEO and executive team to develop and execute strategies aimed at achieving long-term growth and operational excellence.

Operational Oversight: Streamlining and optimizing operational processes to ensure efficiency and scalability.

Team Development: Mentoring and empowering leaders across departments, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Customer Satisfaction: Ensuring the highest standards of service delivery and quality across all customer engagements.

Financial Performance: Overseeing cost management and operational budgets to drive profitability while maintaining high service standards.

Innovation and Technology: Implementing advanced technological solutions to enhance productivity and service delivery.

"Millie's demanding yet highly effective leadership style has been a driving force behind many of our company's successes," said David Feldman, President of Imperial Cleaning. "We are confident that in her new role as COO, Millie will continue to inspire and guide us toward even greater achievements."

Millie will leverage her deep understanding of our business and her ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on problem-solving to shape the future of Imperial Cleaning. Her leadership will be instrumental in building on the strong foundation that has positioned the company for significant growth.

Please join us in congratulating Millie on this exciting next chapter in her career.

About Imperial Cleaning

Imperial Cleaning is a leading national provider of comprehensive janitorial cleaning services with over 30 years of experience, committed to delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Imperial Cleaning serves a diverse range of clients in various industries across the country.

Contact Information

Richard Van Den Bosch

Executive Vice President

rvandenbosch@imperialcleaning.com

877-WE-CLEAN





SOURCE: Imperial Cleaning

View the original press release on accesswire.com