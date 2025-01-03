Nitches, inc: How Nitches Inc, Wholy Owned Subsidiary InTheZone Labs Inspired a Team of Scientists, Biochemists and Researchers to Formulate a Breakthrough Next-Level Nootropic

Nitches Inc (OTC PINK:NICH) How Nitches Inc, wholly owned subsidiary InTheZone Labs inspired a team of scientists, biochemists and researchers to Formulate a Breakthrough Next-Level Nootropic that's Empowering Driven Individuals to Dominate Deadlines and Demanding Tasks After Discovering This Blend, It Was Shared With 33 Hardworking Individuals From All Walks of Life-93% Reported Extreme Focus, Enhanced Memory, and Elevated Productivity.

InTheZone has officially unveiled a nootropic blend that could redefine how entrepreneurs, students, and even former NFL players power through grueling days. Spearheaded by a biochemist and neuroscientist and inspired by the relentless schedule of a seasoned entrepreneur, this premium blend merges high-impact ingredients like L-theanine, alpha-GPC, lion's mane mushrooms, and phosphatidylserine-each scientifically linked to boosted cognition and calm concentration.

With global nootropic markets projected to exceed $10 billion in the coming years, Nitches Inc., wholly owned subsidiary "InTheZone Labs" stands to benefit from a rapid expansion. In a 33-participant phase 1 study, 93% reported improvements in memory, focus, and overall productivity. This 93% of reported improvements were based on a detailed study and feedback report from each individual that participated. Then these numbers, calculations and answers were then entered into Artificial Intelligence in order to give us the specific percentage of improvements which is 93%. The study spanned a diverse test group-venture capitalists, college students, veterans, and high-ranking professionals - offering a preview of the broad consumer appeal.

Key Takeaways from the Phase 1 Study and Results:

• Immediate Focus, Zero Crash: A consistent theme among participants was calm, laser-focused attention without caffeine-induced jitters. Former NFL pros praised the supplement for its ability to sustain mental clarity even on demanding schedules.

• Customizable Dosages: Bigger-bodied testers - over 6'2" and 200 lbs - experienced optimal benefits at three capsules, with 78% of female trial participants noting marked stress relief and mood balance at standard dosages.

• Real Science, Real Results: Leveraging proven nootropic ingredients, InTheZone users discovered a sustainable alternative to prescription stimulants. Notably, testers with high-stress roles - like neurosurgeons - reported newfound clarity and fewer side effects.

• Broad Lifestyle Integration: Students tackling finals credited InTheZone for sharper concentration under deadline pressure. Parents reported smoother multitasking, citing decreased irritability.

"This isn't about a quick thrill. It's about amplifying the best in you - sustainably, consistently, and without compromise," stated one of the biochemists behind the formula.

Availability

Both InTheZone Youth and InTheZone Focused Extreme are now available on Amazon and the TikTok Shop.

Market Outlook

The surge in demand for natural cognitive enhancers creates a ripe environment for InTheZone. With both InTheZone Youth and InTheZone Focused Extreme available on Amazon and TikTok Shop - and a special GovX discount for veterans and first responders-company insiders project swift market penetration. As more professionals pivot to cleaner, science-backed strategies for mental performance, early indicators suggest InTheZone could emerge as a strong contender in the evolving nootropic space.

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

For additional updates, shareholders are encouraged to follow our progress at www.inthezonelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View the original press release on accesswire.com