A tender is open for the design, supply and installation of 10 MW of solar alongside 20 MWh of battery energy storage in northeastern Somalia. The deadline for applications is Feb 10, 2025. Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for the development of a hybrid solar-plus-storage plant. The Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project will involve designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 10 MW solar plant with a 20 MWh battery energy storage system and a 33 kV evacuation line. The project, located on 290 hectares in Garowe, Puntland, is being ...

