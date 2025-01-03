Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. announced today the expansion of their premises liability and slip-and-fall accident legal services in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Slip and fall accidents and premises liability cases can result in severe injuries, leaving victims facing significant physical, emotional, and financial hardships. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a distinguished law firm based in Pennsylvania, offers comprehensive legal representation to ensure justice for individuals injured due to unsafe conditions and negligent actions. With a reputation for holding liable parties accountable, the firm remains committed to upholding the rights of injury victims across Pittsburgh and throughout the state.

Pittsburgh-based Lowenthal Abrams champions slip-and-fall victims, providing dedicated legal advocacy in premises liability cases to secure fair compensation

The expansion focuses on every aspect of these issues as premises liability cases encompass a broad range of accidents, including slippery floors, poor maintenance, and inadequate security on commercial or residential properties. Common injuries such as broken bones, spinal cord damage, and traumatic brain injuries often require extensive medical care, resulting in mounting medical bills and long-term physical therapy. Victims seeking accountability for unsafe environments or violations of the duty of care can benefit from Lowenthal & Abrams' legal services to secure fair compensation. For more information on legal options, visit their website at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or contact their office for an initial consultation.

Slip and fall incidents frequently arise due to hazardous conditions such as wet floors, uneven pavement, and poor lighting. Property owners have a legal duty to maintain safe conditions to prevent injuries. Failure to meet these obligations can lead to claims for compensation against the responsible parties. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. diligently investigates every case, gathering essential evidence such as witness statements, incident reports, and medical records to build a compelling premises liability lawsuit. This comprehensive approach ensures that victims can recover both economic damages, including medical costs and lost wages, and non-economic damages, such as emotional distress and mental anguish.

Slip and fall accidents are one of the most common types of premises liability claims, often resulting from hazardous conditions such as a slippery surface or the absence of proper warning signs. Injured persons may suffer catastrophic injuries, including spinal cord injuries, nerve damage, or head injuries, which can significantly impact their quality of life. Property owners are legally obligated to exercise reasonable care in maintaining a safe environment to minimize the risk of harm to visitors. When this duty is breached, accident victims have the right to pursue a personal injury lawsuit.

Premises liability lawyers play a crucial role in advocating for accident victims by providing the legal expertise necessary to navigate the complexities of personal injury claims. These claims often involve gathering evidence to demonstrate the liable party's failure to address unsafe conditions, such as poor lighting or inadequate maintenance. A valid claim may also require documenting the extent of bodily injury and its impact on the injured person's daily life. Personal injury attorneys ensure that victims are equipped to seek the monetary damages they are entitled to under the law.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. on Google Maps

In addition to traditional slip and fall cases, premises liability claims may arise from work-related injuries or other accidental injuries that occur on unsafe properties. Injured parties may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Accident lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. meticulously evaluate each case, helping victims understand their rights and build a strong legal claim against negligent property owners.

Catastrophic injuries, such as spinal cord injuries or severe head trauma, often require extensive medical treatment and long-term care. Premises liability lawyers work closely with medical professionals to document the full scope of the injury and its future implications. This comprehensive approach ensures that accident victims receive the financial support they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

Legal representation is essential when filing a personal injury lawsuit to hold negligent parties accountable. The legal process can involve negotiating with insurance companies, reviewing medical records, and presenting evidence in court. An experienced accident lawyer provides guidance at every stage, advocating for fair compensation for economic losses and non-economic damages, such as emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life.

Accident victims often face challenges when proving liability in premises-related cases, as property owners and their insurance providers may dispute the validity of claims. Premises liability lawyers employ a detailed investigative process, including analyzing accident reports, interviewing witnesses, and assessing the presence of warning signs or lack thereof. By building a compelling case, personal injury attorneys ensure that injured persons have the best chance of recovering the compensation they deserve for their injuries and losses.

The legal process surrounding premises liability claims requires a thorough understanding of Pennsylvania law, including the statute of limitations, comparative negligence, and the legal standards of care for property owners. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provides aggressive representation to hold at-fault parties accountable for inadequate maintenance, dangerous conditions, or negligence that results in fall-related injuries. From negotiating with insurance providers to litigating complex claims in court, the firm remains steadfast in pursuing maximum compensation for injured parties.

Listen to Lowenthal & Abrams discuss Medical Malpractice Personal Injury Law on the Local Leader TV Podcast.

Victims of slip and fall accidents often face a difficult recovery period, compounded by the financial burden of lost income and ongoing medical expenses. Legal representation by Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. offers injured individuals the opportunity to navigate these challenges with confidence. The firm's expertise in addressing the nuances of premises liability law enables clients to focus on healing while ensuring their rights are protected.

Lowenthal Abrams delivers aggressive representation for Pittsburgh slip-and-fall victims, fighting for justice in premises liability cases across Pennsylvania.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

Press Inquiries

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235865

SOURCE: Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.