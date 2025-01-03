CDI Engineering Solutions, LLC Acquired by Tata Consulting Engineers, Marking a Transformative Milestone in Global Engineering Services

Strategic Acquisition Expands Global Engineering Expertise and Sustainable Solutions for the Future

CDI Engineering Solutions, LLC ("CDI"), a leading multi-discipline engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) firm, announces its acquisition by Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), India's largest engineering consulting firm. This transformative partnership strengthens the global reach and capabilities of both organizations, positioning them to deliver advanced and sustainable engineering solutions to clients worldwide. Going forward, CDI will operate as "CDI Engineering Solutions, LLC, a TCE Company," as the brands align over the coming year.

For 75 years, CDI has provided innovative services to the chemicals and energy sectors. Recognized as one of the Top 20 firms in the Industrial/Oil & Gas market by Engineering News-Record (ENR), CDI has built a reputation for excellence in both traditional and emerging energy markets, including battery materials, carbon capture, and low/zero-carbon fuels. CDI's long-standing client relationships and proven track record of delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality projects have made it a trusted partner to leading global companies.

Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) has a 63-year history of delivering engineering excellence and is part of the Tata Group, one of the world's most respected business enterprises. The Tata Group operates in more than 100 countries and is renowned for its globally recognized brands across diverse industries. TCE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has played a key role in delivering innovative, sustainable, and large-scale projects in the infrastructure, power, and resource sectors worldwide.

L. Krishnakumar, Chairman of Tata Consulting Engineers, stated:"This represents a transformative chapter in TCE's growth story. The addition of CDI significantly enhances our global presence and strengthens our ability to deliver impactful engineering solutions across industries and geographies. With a shared focus on innovation, sustainability, and client excellence, this partnership supports our vision of making meaningful contributions to economies and communities worldwide."

Amit Sharma, MD & CEO of Tata Consulting Engineers, commented: "This acquisition creates a robust platform for innovation and sustainable engineering solutions. By combining TCE's expertise in engineering design and project management with CDI's technical excellence and established North American presence, we are forming a competitive entity capable of delivering exceptional value to clients. Together, we can address pressing global priorities, from energy transition to sustainable infrastructure development."

Steve Karlovic, President & CEO of CDI Engineering Solutions, shared his thoughts: "We are grateful to AE Industrial Partners for supporting CDI's growth over the past seven years. Joining TCE presents a remarkable opportunity for our employees and clients as we partner with a global leader in engineering services. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality results and innovative solutions that meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

"We wish the team at CDI the best as they embark on their next phase of growth," said Graham Kantor, Vice President of AE Industrial Partners. "This transaction is a strong strategic match, which will allow TCE to expand its presence in the U.S. market by leveraging CDI's engineering expertise."

This acquisition also reflects the shared values and culture of CDI and TCE, both of which prioritize innovation, growth, and a commitment to making life better for their communities and stakeholders. With expanded capabilities, the combined organization is well-positioned to address the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and large-scale capital projects. CDI's leadership team, employees, and valued clients can look forward to a seamless transition and continued excellence in service delivery. As the integration progresses, both companies remain steadfast in their commitment to providing quality engineering solutions that shape a sustainable future.

About CDI Engineering Solutions, LLC (CDI)

Founded in 1950 as Comprehensive Designers, Inc., CDI Engineering Solutions is a Houston-based design engineering firm with over 600 employees as of 2024. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services across industries, including energy, chemicals, semiconductors, and battery manufacturing. Known for its ability to execute complex projects safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively, CDI serves a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Its Technical Resourcing division also offers flexible staffing solutions for capital-intensive projects. For more information, visit www.cdiengineeringsolutions.com .

About Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE)

Founded in 1962 as Tata Ebasco, a joint venture between the Tata Group and U.S.-based Ebasco Services Inc., Tata Consulting Engineers Limited is one of India's largest and most respected engineering consultancies. With over 63 years of experience, TCE specializes in strategic and sustainable solutions across the infrastructure, power, and resources sectors. Operating as an Owner's Engineer and Project Consultant (OEPC), TCE offers end-to-end services from conceptualization to commissioning, with a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation. For more information, visit www.tce.co.in .

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private investment firm with $5.6 billion of assets under management focused on highly specialized markets including national security, aerospace and industrial services. AE Industrial Partners has completed more than 130 investments in market-leading companies that benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and network of relationships across the sectors where the firm invests. With a commitment to driving value creation in partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, AE Industrial Partners invests across private equity, venture capital, and aerospace leasing. For more information, visit www.aeroequity.com .

