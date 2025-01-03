EMCORE Corporation: EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

BUDD LAKE, NJ, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (4Q24) ended September 30, 2024.

"As we close out the fiscal year, we are pleased to report that execution on our previously announced restructuring plan resulted in significant progress in all areas of the business. During 4Q24, the Company generated positive cash flow of $1.8 million and substantially lowered operating expenses," said Matt Vargas, interim Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, on a sequential-quarter basis, we increased revenue 6% and grew backlog on the strength of continued strong bookings during 4Q24."

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 +increase/

-decrease

4Q24 3Q24 Revenue $21.7M $20.4M +$1.3M Gross margin 21% 25% -4% Operating expenses $7.8M $14.3M -$6.5M Net loss on continuing operations ($3.2M) ($11.5M) +$8.3M Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted ($0.35) ($1.27) +$0.92 Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 23% 24% -1% Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $6.1M $9.1M -$3.0M Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations (a) ($2.0M) ($4.4M) +$2.4M Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a) ($0.22) ($0.49) +$0.27 Adjusted EBITDA (a) ($0.4M) ($3.6M) +$3.2M Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $10.8M $9.0M +$1.8M Line of credit and loan payable (b) $0.0M $8.4M -$8.4M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

(b) 4Q24 includes loan payoff totaling $8.4 million.



About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,291 $ 26,211 Restricted cash 495 495 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $173 and $356, respectively 14,342 15,575 Contract assets 1,182 8,402 Inventory 25,065 28,905 Prepaid expenses 3,504 4,612 Other current assets 137 922 Assets held for sale - 7,264 Total current assets 55,016 92,386 Property, plant, and equipment, net 7,868 15,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,094 21,564 Other intangible assets, net 10,289 12,245 Other non-current assets 2,646 2,201 Total assets $ 93,913 $ 143,913 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,563 $ 9,683 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,220 8,471 Contract liabilities 1,424 1,630 Loan payable - current - 852 Financing payable 587 460 Loan payable - current - 852 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,668 3,033 Liabilities held for sale - 4,662 Total current liabilities 18,462 28,791 Line of credit - 6,418 Loan payable - non-current - 3,330 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 18,247 20,882 Asset retirement obligations 2,378 4,194 Warrant liability and other long-term liabilities 4,660 8 Total liabilities 43,747 63,623 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 9,764 shares issued and 9,073 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 8,401 shares issued and 7,711 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 825,625 825,119 Treasury stock at cost; 691 shares as of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 958 350 Accumulated deficit (728,696 ) (697,458 ) Total shareholders' equity 50,166 80,290 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 93,913 $ 143,913

EMCORE CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 21,704 $ 26,769 $ 85,896 $ 97,716 Cost of revenue 17,232 19,876 67,076 74,323 Gross profit 4,472 6,893 18,820 23,393 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 5,011 8,638 22,281 32,731 Research and development 2,057 4,468 12,922 17,910 Restructuring 872 - 2,219 - Severance (168 ) - 2,919 27 Impairment 3 22,612 3,010 22,612 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 50 - 18 (1,147 ) Total operating expense 7,825 35,718 43,369 72,133 Operating loss (3,353 ) (28,825 ) (24,549 ) (48,740 ) Other income (expense): Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability (2,572 ) - (4,660 ) - Interest expense, net (940 ) (147 ) (1,195 ) (751 ) Other income (expense) 3,612 (9 ) 3,581 120 Total other income (expense) 100 (156 ) (2,274 ) (631 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) (3,253 ) (28,981 ) (26,823 ) (49,371 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 85 135 (29 ) (42 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,168 ) $ (28,846 ) $ (26,852 ) $ (49,413 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 63 $ (12,735 ) $ (4,386 ) $ (25,946 ) Net loss $ (3,105 ) $ (41,581 ) $ (31,238 ) $ (75,359 ) Pension adjustment 608 (91 ) 608 (91 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,497 ) $ (41,672 ) $ (30,630 ) $ (75,450 ) Per share data: Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.98 ) $ (0.96 ) Net income (loss) on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.50 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (3.46 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,063 69,209 9,020 51,510

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 (in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q24 3Q24 Gross profit $ 4,472 $ 5,013 Gross margin 21 % 25 % Stock-based compensation expense 40 70 Asset retirement obligation accretion 61 61 Intangible asset amortization 482 486 Compensation accrual adjustment - (806 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,055 $ 4,824 Non-GAAP gross margin 23 % 24 %

Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 (in thousands) 4Q24 3Q24 Operating expense $ 7,825 $ 14,276 Stock-based compensation expense (359 ) 1,182 Impairment expense (3 ) (2,919 ) Severance expense 168 (1,856 ) Restructuring expense (872 ) (1,347 ) Loss on sale of assets (50 ) - Compensation accrual adjustment - 506 Transition/M&A-related expense (598 ) (615 ) Litigation-related expense (39 ) (156 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 6,072 $ 9,071

Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 4Q24 3Q24 Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,168 ) $ (11,545 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (1.27 ) Stock-based compensation expense 399 (1,112 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion 61 61 Intangible asset amortization 482 486 Impairment expense 3 2,919 Severance expense (168 ) 1,856 Restructuring expense 872 1,347 Loss on sale of assets 50 - Compensation accrual adjustment - (1,312 ) Transition/M&A-related expense 598 615 Litigation-related expense 39 156 Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability 2,572 2,087 Other (income) expense (3,612 ) 16 Income tax benefit (85 ) - Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (1,957 ) $ (4,426 ) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.49 ) Interest expense, net 940 179 Depreciation expense 580 670 Adjusted EBITDA $ (437 ) $ (3,577 ) Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (2.0 %) (18 %)



