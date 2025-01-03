Anzeige
WKN: 888024 | ISIN: US46120E6023 | Ticker-Symbol: IUI1
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Support Continued Global Growth

Finanznachrichten News

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced executive leadership promotions in support of the company's continued global growth in pursuit of its mission to advance minimally invasive care.

Henry Charlton has been promoted to the role of executive vice president and chief commercial and marketing officer. A 21-year Intuitive veteran, Charlton has served in key leadership roles across the business, including the U.S., European, APAC, and global distribution and commercial organizations, regional marketing, global customer services and commercial enablement functions. Promoted to chief commercial officer in 2022, Charlton assumed further responsibility in 2023 for Intuitive's global marketing organization and strategy as chief marketing officer.

Gary Loeb has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. Loeb joined Intuitive in 2022 as senior vice president and general counsel, overseeing the company's legal and governance functions, ESG reporting, and serving as chief compliance officer. Prior to joining Intuitive, Loeb held numerous leadership roles across public and private life sciences companies, including general counsel, head of business development, and senior operational roles.

Jamie Samath has been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer and enterprise technology leader. Since joining Intuitive in 2013, Samath's scope and responsibilities have expanded across the company's financial and business functions. Samath assumed the role of chief financial officer in 2022 and became enterprise technology leader in 2024, which includes oversight of information technology, real estate and workplace services, and purchasing.

"Henry, Jamie, and Gary are outstanding leaders who represent Intuitive's core values and are deeply committed to our mission of advancing minimally invasive care," said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. "These promotions continue to strengthen Intuitive's leadership team and position the company to embrace new opportunities, tackle large-scale challenges, and bolster Intuitive's strong, consistent leadership as we continue pursuit of our mission."

Intuitive pioneered the field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery 30 years ago with the da Vinci surgical system. Since then, more than 15 million procedures have been performed globally using da Vinci systems, and more than 76,000 surgeons worldwide have trained on da Vinci systems.

Charlton will continue to report to Intuitive President Dave Rosa; Loeb and Samath will continue to report to CEO Gary Guthart. All executive leadership changes are effective immediately.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified early and treated quickly, so patients can get back to what matters most.

Product and brand names/logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intuitive Surgical or their respective owner. See www.intuitive.com/trademarks.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.intuitive.com.

Contact Information
Peper Long, Intuitive
202-997-7373
peper.long@intusurg.com


