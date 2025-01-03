Sandvik acquires CAM reseller FASTech

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has acquired the assets of FASTech, a US based reseller of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions in the Mastercam network. With this acquisition, Sandvik strengthens its position in the CAM market and further builds on its capabilities to serve customers and expand the customer base. FASTech will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

"This acquisition supports our strategic direction to grow in the digital manufacturing space, strengthens our regional presence, and enhances our ability to help our customers," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

FASTech, founded in 1988, is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, and serves manufacturing customers in the Midwest region of the US. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

