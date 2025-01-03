Anzeige
WKN: 924471 | ISIN: US8771631053
NASDAQ
03.01.25
17:03 Uhr
36,000 US-Dollar
-4,920
-12,02 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 12:45 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter And First Half Results

Finanznachrichten News

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 2nd quarter sales of $8,548,881, down from last year's 2nd quarter sales of $10,339,875 while sales for the 1st half of the fiscal year were $20,166,737, down slightly from last year's 1st half sales of $20,263,503.

Net earnings for the 2nd quarter were $1,056,160, down from last year's 2nd quarter net earnings of $1,981,348 with net earnings for the 1st half finishing at $3,722,815, down slightly from last year's 1st half net earnings of $3,829,211.

"While our FY25 2nd quarter sales finished down year on year, our 1st half sales finished just shy of last year's level," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "The $20.2M of sales achieved by our Team in this H1 is the second highest H1 sales total in our Company's history and only slightly less than our record high H1 sales total of $20.3M which was set last fiscal year." He further commented, "Earnings for the 2nd quarter are down from last year's level, due predominantly to the lower sales volume, while the 1st half earnings, 18.5% as a percentage of sales, are more in line with last year's level, 18.9%." He continued, "Encouragingly, our firm order backlog has increased to $34.5M from the $33.1M we entered this year with despite the high H1 sales outflow." He concluded, "As we enter the 2nd half of our FY25, we will continue to aggressively target opportunities where our custom engineered products are critically needed and valued by our customers in all three of our chosen markets; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 69-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

2nd Quarter (3 months ended 11/30/24 & 11/30/23)

F/Y 25

F/Y 24

Sales

$ 8,548,881

$ 10,339,875

Net Earnings

$ 1,056,160

$ 1,981,348

Earnings per Share

$ 0.34

$ 0.56

Shares Outstanding

3,127,793

3,521,428

1st Half (6 months ended 11/30/24 & 11/30/23)

F/Y 25

F/Y 24

Sales

$ 20,166,737

$ 20,263,503

Net Earnings

$ 3,722,815

$ 3,829,211

Earnings per Share

$ 1.19

$ 1.09

Shares Outstanding

3,124,720

3,521,099

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact:

Artie Regan


Regan & Associates, Inc.


(212) 587-3005 (phone)


(212) 587-3006 (fax)


[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
