Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time December, Q4 and 2024 Sales Records

Hyundai sets new all-time annual sales records with total and retail sales up 4%

Best-ever total and retail December sales; total sales increase 4% ; retail climbs 9%

Fourth year in a row-setting annual retail sales record

Record-setting Q4 for Hyundai; total sales jump 10%; retail up 13%

Best year ever model results for IONIQ 5, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total December sales of 78,498 units, a 4% increase compared with December 2023. This was the highest December sales total in Hyundai history. All time total sales records in December were set for Santa Fe HEV (+87%), Tucson HEV (+133%), and IONIQ 5 (+41%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 85%, while total EV sales grew 12%.

A new retail sales record was set in December with 66,159 units, a 9% increase from December 2023. EV retail sales increased 13% year-over-year, hybrid retail sales grew by +79% and electrified (EV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid) retail sales jumped 50%.

"This was an incredible record-breaking year for Hyundai, largely driven by the success of offering consumers a variety of product and powertrain options that fit their needs," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "With exciting new models like the IONIQ 9 and increased US production ramping up at our new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, I'm confident this momentum will continue. I am deeply grateful to our dedicated team and retail partners for making it all possible, and I'm excited about what we will accomplish together in 2025 and beyond."

Q4 and 2024 Year-End Sales

Q4 total sales were 226,308 units, a Q4 total sales record, and an increase of 10% compared with Q4 2023. Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and IONIQ 5 set Q4 total sales records. Electrified vehicle retail sales for Q4 grew 64% compared with Q4 2023.

For the year, Hyundai total sales were 836,802 units, a 4% increase compared with 2023 and the highest total sales ever for the Hyundai brand. Amongst several model records, Tucson HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade established new yearly sales records. 2024 was also a record year for retail sales of 742,009, an increase of 4% compared with 2023. This was the fourth consecutive year setting a new retail sales record. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were 11% of total volume.

December Total Sales Summary



Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 78,498 75,164 +4 % 226,308 206,048 +10 % 836,802 801,195 +4 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

Randy Parker Named Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America: Hyundai Motor Company has appointed Randy Parker as the chief executive officer of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America effective Jan. 1, 2025. Parker will lead all Hyundai operations and functions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and Genesis in the U.S. and Canada, along with oversight for Hyundai's manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia.

Hyundai Motor Company has appointed Randy Parker as the chief executive officer of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America effective Jan. 1, 2025. Parker will lead all Hyundai operations and functions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and Genesis in the U.S. and Canada, along with oversight for Hyundai's manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Hyundai to Offer Free NACS DC EV Adapters to Enhance Charging Convenience for EV Owners: Current and new Hyundai EV owners who have purchased or leased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025 will be able to request a free NACS adapter (shipping included) through the MyHyundai owner portal.

IONIQ 5 N Named CarBuzz Best EV for 2025: Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV has been awarded the CarBuzz Best EV for 2025. CarBuzz editors evaluated over 160 new cars this year, evaluating their performance, practicality, value, and overall impact on the automotive landscape.

IONIQ 5 N Named The Drive's Best EV of 2024: Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV has been awarded The Drive's Best EV of 2024 award, marking a back-to-back repeat win for the Hyundai brand that won the same award in 2023 with the IONIQ 6.

IONIQ 5 EV Wins Spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs List for Third Year in a Row: The IONIQ 5 was awarded a coveted spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs for 2025 list for the third year in a row.

Hyundai Named Money's Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025: Hyundai Motor America has been recognized as Money's Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025.

Hyundai Ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App Report for Second Year in a Row: For the second year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked MyHyundai with Bluelink first among automakers' ICE mobile apps in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App Report SM .

IONIQ 5 Takes Part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Greatest Altitude Change by an Electric Car: Hyundai Motor Company's award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 took part in a prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car.

Hyundai Secures Top Spot for Safety in 2024 IIHS Awards with the Most TSP and TSP+ Titles of any Auto Manufacturer: A total of 22 models from Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Genesis have been honored with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 11,585 8,577 +35 % 35,080 26,846 +31 % 136,698 134,149 +2 % Ioniq 5 4,595 3,261 +41 % 14,082 8,612 +64 % 44,400 33,918 +31 % Ioniq 6 1,209 2,056 -41 % 3,167 4,681 -32 % 12,264 12,999 -6 % Kona 5,846 7,680 -24 % 17,664 22,598 -22 % 82,172 79,116 +4 % Palisade 10,298 14,396 -28 % 28,263 30,652 -8 % 110,055 89,509 +23 % Santa Cruz 2,042 2,641 -23 % 6,862 7,592 -10 % 32,033 36,675 -13 % Santa Fe 13,309 12,215 +9 % 35,329 35,412 -0 % 119,010 131,574 -10 % Sonata 7,642 3,222 +137 % 20,913 8,003 +161 % 69,343 45,344 +53 % Tucson 20,172 19,424 +4 % 60,179 56,444 +7 % 206,126 209,624 -2 % Venue 1,799 1,667 +8 % 4,764 5,140 -7 % 24,607 28,009 -12 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America