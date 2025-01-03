Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) says its feed-in tariff (FIT) for PV systems up to 10 kW in size will be maintained at TWD 5. 7055 ($0. 17)/kWh, with the aim of further supporting homeowners and small businesses adopting solar. Taiwan's MoEA has revealed that FITs for PV systems will range from TWD 3. 5337 ($0. 11)/kWh to TWD 5. 7055 ($0. 17)/kWh in the first half of this year, depending on system size. In the second half of 2925, tariffs will range from TWD 3. 5037/kWh to TWD 5. 6279/kWh. The government said it has kept the tariff rate for PV systems under 10 kW unchanged to support ...

