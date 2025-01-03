ZetrOZ Systems Educate Healthcare and Workers Compensation Professionals on How sam Treatment Improves Healing and Reduces Costs

At major conferences and in webinar series, the creators of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit continue their mission of revolutionizing soft tissue healing.

ZetrOZ Systems , the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, advanced its mission of integrating the sam® wearable ultrasound unit into mainstream therapeutic practices in 2024 by presenting new research in a series of seminars and webinars, and by participating in the Orthopedic Summit and the Workers' Compensation Institute Annual Conference.

"At ZetrOZ Systems, we are dedicated to not only developing revolutionary medical technology but also to helping the healthcare community learn how to use our ultrasound treatment technology to help their patients heal and recover," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

"With our outreach this past year, we believe we've advancing healthcare, improving patient outcomes and most importantly, helping people return to work, sports or their daily activities more quickly," Lewis said.

ZetrOZ Systems presented at the Workers Compensation Institute's August annual meeting, the major conference for claims managers and coordinators, and in October at the Orthopaedic Summit, the premier gathering of orthopedic surgeons, athletic trainers, physical and occupational therapists and other care providers.

In more than 45 studies , sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device have demonstrated significant effects in workers compensation cases and in a wide range of orthopedic conditions.

A clinical health economics study examined the typical costs related to injuries that prevented people from working at their jobs. It found that introducing sam® early in a patient's treatment program cuts those costs by two-thirds, from nearly $40,000 to about $12,000- a savings of about $27,000 per case.

Sustained acoustic medicine and sam® also are proven in more than 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies to accelerate soft tissue healing and reducing pain, without invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkillers. Dr. Rajiv Mallipudi, director of medical education for ZetrOZ Systems, presented the latest study in a webinar series that reached hundreds of physicians and other healthcare providers.

The study , "Sustained Acoustic Medicine Treatment of Discogenic Chronic Low Back Pain: A Randomized, Multisite, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial," was published in the Journal of Back and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation in September 2024 and examined the outcomes of 65 patients with chronic low back pain.

Researchers found that the 33 patients who received sam® ultrasound treatment had "significantly reduced chronic lower back pain from baseline relative to placebo treatment" and that they had similar significantly improved levels of physical activity.

"Daily, home-use SAM treatment significantly improves the clinical symptoms of chronic lower back pain, improves physical mobility, and reduces daily medication use," the study's authors wrote. "SAM treatment is well-tolerated by patients and may be considered a safe, non-invasive treatment option for chronic discogenic, lower back pain."

The sam® unit is the only long-duration ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use. Since receiving FDA clearance in 2014, sam® ultrasound treatment has accelerated recovery and improved performance in more than 300,000 patients. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

