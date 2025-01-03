Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - International Endeavors Corp. (OTC Pink: IDVV) ("IEC"), a public technology holdings company traded under the ticker IDVV, announced the transition to a paid subscription model service for Winners Waygers.

We're thrilled to announce that our highly anticipated subscription based paid AI Sports prediction system is set to launch next week, marking a major milestone for the Winners Waygers AI-powered sports prediction service. This exciting rollout coincides with the conclusion of our popular beta program, paving the way for a whole new level of game-day insights and experiences!

There will be several membership levels ranging from the following.

Free Membership : Enjoy one money line pick per week, with sports chosen at random-perfect for casual fans looking to stay engaged.

: Enjoy one money line pick per week, with sports chosen at random-perfect for casual fans looking to stay engaged. One-Day Membership ($47) : Unlock access to a day's worth of paid picks, including money lines and odds, for those who want quick, actionable insights.

: Unlock access to a day's worth of paid picks, including money lines and odds, for those who want quick, actionable insights. Monthly Membership ($347): Take your game to the next level with nearly daily predictions featuring money lines and points.

Currently our free beta has over 11,000 subscribers. We anticipate a conversion rate of 1-3 % from beta to paid subscribers. The remainder we expect becoming members of the free subscription model that will function similar to the existing beta, offering one money line pick per week for a sport chosen at random.

Marrion Lewis of Winners Waygers, shared the company's ambitious vision:

"We're excited to take this step toward realizing our potential of achieving significant gross monthly revenue. The profits will allow us to invest in marketing as well as support the launch of an affiliate program. Our roadmap also includes expanding into new sports, such as Boxing, Tennis, and Soccer."

Ray Valdez, CEO of IDVV, added:

"2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year as we begin to execute our ambitious vision. With Winners Waygers leading the charge and our WITECH division actively pursuing cutting-edge AI projects in clinical trials and cryptocurrency development, IDVV is positioning itself as an innovator across multiple industries. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to delivering value to our stakeholders as we expand into these exciting domains."

We encourage everyone to follow us.

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

