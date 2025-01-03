Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Jasper in January returns in 2025 to celebrate it's 36th anniversary and embrace the magic of winter with three weeks of spectacular events, cozy culinary experiences, and awe-inspiring outdoor activities. From January 10-26, the charming mountain town of Jasper will shine as it invites locals and visitors to explore its snowy landscapes and celebrate the lighter side of winter. This annual celebration offers something for everyone, from thrill-seekers to foodies, families, and those looking to unwind.

Outdoor Adventures

Adventure awaits with skiing and snowboarding at Marmot Basin, where you can reach new expert terrain on the new Knob Quad Chair, enjoy free Demo Days featuring the latest gear, or ski alongside Jasper the Bear! Dive into other unique experiences like the Snowshoe & Fondue Tour, a perfect mix of snowy exploration and warm indulgence or challenge yourself on Jasper's brand-new Ice Wall located in downtown Jasper. Be amazed by Jasper's night sky with Deep Space January and the Festival of Galaxies, both a must-attend for astronomy lovers. Don't miss the Winter Wonderland Photography Tour, an opportunity to capture Jasper's breathtaking scenery with a professional.

Culinary Delights

Savour Jasper's culinary scene with the Poutine Showdown and The Tastier Side of Winter, showcasing exclusive dishes and local flavors. Whisky, Wine & Hops: The Ultimate Après is a must for food & drink lovers, while après-ski specials at local spots promise the perfect post-slope unwind.

Cultural Experiences & Entertainment

Hit the town with After Dark, a dynamic series of music events that add excitement and rhythm into the night scene of Jasper. Dive into Jasper's history during Train Mania at the Jasper Museum or celebrate Ukrainian culture with Mountain Malanka presented by UFest Edmonton. The festival culminates with the Street Party & Fireworks, where live music, local vendors, and a retro-themed celebration will bring the community together in style.

Whether you're here for the slopes, the food, or the festivities, Jasper in January has something to warm every heart this winter. Plan your visit and view the full schedule of events at jasper.travel/january.





Jasper in January



Jasper in January

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_004full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_005full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_006full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_007full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8883/235850_bcfbdb45546eea06_008full.jpg

