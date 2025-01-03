EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.







Aggregate presentation (per day and market)



Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.12.2024

NL0000235190



72,900

153.8921 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.12.2024 NL0000235190 11,000 154.2974 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.12.2024 NL0000235190 4,805 154.0324 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 30.12.2024 NL0000235190 43,000 154.7181 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 31.12.2024 NL0000235190 29,000 154.4277 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.01.2025 NL0000235190 348 155.8340 XPAR TOTAL 161,053 154.2451

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback .



