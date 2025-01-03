Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tongwei have settled a global patent dispute over shingled solar cell and module technologies, ending litigation initiated by Maxeon in Germany in 2023. Maxeon Solar Technologies has reached a global settlement with Tongwei, resolving a patent dispute over shingled solar cell and module technologies. Effective Nov. 30, 2024, the agreement ends June 2023 litigation that Maxeon initiated in Germany's Düsseldorf District Court, where it accused Tongwei of infringing European Patent No. EP3522045 B1. Maxeon uses the technology in its Performance Line solar modules, developed ...

