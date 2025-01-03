TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
112.45
GG00B90J5Z95
31st December 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 31st December 2024
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 3rdJanuary 2025
