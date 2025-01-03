BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has significantly altered its position in Deutsche Lufthansa, reducing its direct shareholding to 2.999 percent from the previously reported 3.02 percent. This strategic adjustment comes as part of a broader repositioning in the airline's ownership structure. When accounting for additional financial instruments, BlackRock's total exposure to Lufthansa amounts to 3.75 percent of the company's capital stock, which encompasses 1.198 billion shares.

The airline's stock has experienced notable downward pressure in recent trading sessions. On the XETRA exchange, Lufthansa shares declined by 1.9 percent, settling at €6.04. This represents a considerable gap from the stock's 52-week peak of €8.04, achieved on February 2, 2024. Despite the current market weakness, financial analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average target price of €7.33 per share, suggesting potential upside from current levels.

