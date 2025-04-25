In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, reports that prevailing pessimism in the global polysilicon market continues to intensify, with current conditions still favoring buyers to a certain extent, allowing them to retain a degree of leverage in negotiations. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside of China, was assessed at $19. 860/kg or $0. 042/W this week, reflecting a 1. 10% decline based on reported buy-sell indications. The prevailing pessimism in the global polysilicon market continues to intensify, with current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...