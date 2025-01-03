International star Wi Ha-jun of MSteam, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Equities Group, returned to his role in the second season of SQUID GAME , which is fast breaking historical records - topping charts in 93 countries including Canada, US, Philippines, Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, hitting 68 million views and recording nearly 500 million hours watched on Netflix.

Spackman Equities Group anticipates that the global success of the series will raise Wi Ha-jun's global branding, translating into an increased financial contribution to the overall value of Spackman Equities Group.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) ("SQG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Wi Ha-jun of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. ("MSteam"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, reprised his role in the second season of the #1 global hit series, SQUID GAME, which is setting historic records as the most-watched content and largest TV drama ever on Netflix in its first week of release.

Starring Wi Ha-jun of MSteam, the premiere of the second season of SQUID GAME topped charts in 93 countries including Canada, US, Philippines, Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and hit 68 million views on Netflix, according to Forbes[1] and Variety[2] respectively. Notably as reported on The Korea Economic Daily[3], the series broke the record set by the first season of SQUID GAME, exceeding Netflix's highest first week viewership and recording nearly 500 million hours worldwide since its premiere on December 26 last year. It has been predicted by K Enertech Hub, a media research institute, that the drama will generate at least an estimated 1.5 trillion Korean Won[4] in profit when calculated by substituting with the trend portrayed in the first season of SQUID GAME, which took eight days to rank #1 in 93 countries. The second season of SQUID GAME has remarkably been ranked as Netflix's all-time most popular non-English TV show category on a cumulative basis. Forbes also recently reported that this season will be as successful as the first season based on social media data.

Wi Ha-jun became a worldwide sensation with his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in the first season of SQUID GAME. The series achieved the highest viewership in Netflix's history, drawing 111 million subscribers and winning the 'Breakthrough Series - over 40 minutes' category at the 31st Gotham Awards. Notably, director Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Emmy Award for Best Director for the drama.

The second season of SQUID GAME was nominated on December 9 for Best Television Drama at the upcoming 82nd Golden Globes in early January. Prior to the official release, the largest overseas preview and fan event was held in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on December 12. In addition, a large model of 'Younghee' from the series was installed at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on December 16, ahead of the Seoul Winter Festa, generating significant public interest.

Alongside the original cast comprising Wi Ha-jun, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo, new cast members Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Lee Jin-wook, and Noh Jae-won joined the second season of SQUID GAME. Netflix has also announced that the third season of SQUID GAME is slated for release next year.

A spokesperson for the Company stated, "With SQUID GAME 2 topping the charts in over 90 countries, we anticipate that there will be a notable increase in Wi Ha-jun's overall brand and commercial value, enabling MSTeam to procure more lucrative projects for its artist. We anticipate that this will contribute to MSTeam's financial performance for the coming year, enhancing its enterprise value. We hope to reflect such growth of our entertainment subsidiary to the overall value of Spackman Equities Group".

Wi Ha-jun most recently starred in the popular romance K-drama series THE MIDNIGHT ROMANCE IN HAGWON, which ranked first for its timeslot in Korea in May 2024. The drama is available for streaming on over-the-top platforms such as TVING in Korea, US-based Viki and Hong Kong-based Viu in selected regions. THE MIDNIGHT ROMANCE IN HAGWON is directed by Ahn Pan-seok, who previously collaborated with Wi Ha-jun in the hit love series SOMETHING IN THE RAIN (2018), headlined by iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin of MSteam.

Previously, Wi Ha-jun of MSteam starred in original crime action drama series THE WORST OF EVIL (2023), which premiered exclusively on Disney+ and was ranked #1 in Korea, #2 in Singapore and Top 10 in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Turkey in October 2023, based on FlixPatrol, a website that monitors streaming ratings worldwide.

In December last year, Wi Ha-jun won the rising star award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards, following his chart-topping Netflix drama, LITTLE WOMEN (2022), which was filmed in Singapore and Korea. According to Flixpatrol.com, the drama took the top spot in Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan and ranked 8th globally on Netflix as of October 8, 2022.

In February 2022, he was selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer. He was also appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea in January 2022.

Wi Ha-jun of MSteam starred in the popular K-drama BAD AND CRAZY (2021), which reached first place in viewership ratings for consecutive weekends after its release on 17 December 2021. He also acted in the film MIDNIGHT (2021), which won the Best Feature Award at the 13th British Grimfest Film Festival.

In addition to Wi Ha-jun, MSteam also represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in the hit romance drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2020) and SOMETHING IN THE RAIN (2018), and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Spackman Equities Group Inc.:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

[1] Forbes, 'Squid Game' Season 2 Just Broke A Huge Netflix Record, https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2024/12/29/squid-game-season-2-just-broke-a-huge-netflix-record/, 29 December 2024

[2] Variety, 'Squid Game' Season 2 Opens With 68 Million Views, Netflix's Biggest TV Debut Ever, https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/squid-game-season-2-ratings-views-netflix-1236262980/, 31 December 2024

[3] The Korea Economic Daily, "최소 1조5000억"…전세계 공개 '오겜2' 결국 또 일냈다, https://www.hankyung.com/article/2025010196007, 1 January 2025

[4] Approximately USD1 billion @ exchange rate of USD1:KRW1,467

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235943

SOURCE: Spackman Equities Group Inc.