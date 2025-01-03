Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
03.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,010
+0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,76020:19
03.01.2025 18:46 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jan-2025 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      163,045 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          133.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.8099p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,410,392 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,410,392) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.8099p                    163,045

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
803              133.50          09:03:48         00317731239TRLO1     XLON 
930              133.50          09:03:48         00317731238TRLO1     XLON 
138              133.50          10:19:26         00317743863TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          10:21:42         00317743877TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          11:18:31         00317744849TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          11:19:13         00317744859TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          11:25:07         00317744949TRLO1     XLON 
110              134.00          11:25:20         00317744954TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          11:33:33         00317745009TRLO1     XLON 
60               133.50          11:45:02         00317745143TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          12:12:11         00317745519TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          12:28:45         00317745738TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          12:33:38         00317745847TRLO1     XLON 
60               133.50          12:39:38         00317745892TRLO1     XLON 
121              134.50          12:41:53         00317745909TRLO1     XLON 
814              134.50          12:41:53         00317745910TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          12:46:39         00317745949TRLO1     XLON 
1302              134.50          12:46:39         00317745950TRLO1     XLON 
60               134.00          12:46:39         00317745948TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.50          12:48:39         00317745975TRLO1     XLON 
4202              135.00          12:49:33         00317745981TRLO1     XLON 
2               135.00          12:49:33         00317745982TRLO1     XLON 
23               135.00          12:49:33         00317745983TRLO1     XLON 
144              135.00          12:49:33         00317745984TRLO1     XLON 
26               135.00          12:49:33         00317745985TRLO1     XLON 
19234             135.00          12:49:33         00317745986TRLO1     XLON 
2115              134.50          12:49:33         00317745987TRLO1     XLON 
2265              134.50          12:49:33         00317745988TRLO1     XLON 
822              134.00          12:51:45         00317746013TRLO1     XLON 
1172              134.00          12:51:45         00317746009TRLO1     XLON 
261              134.00          12:51:45         00317746010TRLO1     XLON 
19327             134.00          12:51:45         00317746011TRLO1     XLON 
4180              134.00          12:51:45         00317746012TRLO1     XLON 
815              134.00          12:56:46         00317746056TRLO1     XLON 
849              135.00          13:02:43         00317746137TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          13:02:43         00317746138TRLO1     XLON 
1147              135.00          13:02:43         00317746139TRLO1     XLON 
888              135.00          13:02:58         00317746141TRLO1     XLON 
925              135.00          13:03:15         00317746144TRLO1     XLON 
933              135.00          13:03:30         00317746145TRLO1     XLON 
881              135.00          13:03:46         00317746146TRLO1     XLON 
875              135.00          13:05:16         00317746153TRLO1     XLON 
874              135.00          13:06:21         00317746171TRLO1     XLON 
5274              135.00          13:35:20         00317746544TRLO1     XLON 
897              135.00          13:35:54         00317746546TRLO1     XLON 
922              135.00          13:36:08         00317746547TRLO1     XLON 
903              135.00          13:36:23         00317746548TRLO1     XLON 
882              135.00          13:36:46         00317746549TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.50          13:40:50         00317746571TRLO1     XLON 
1747              135.00          13:40:54         00317746572TRLO1     XLON 
4823              135.00          14:11:46         00317746981TRLO1     XLON 
38157             135.00          14:11:46         00317746980TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.00          14:19:14         00317747094TRLO1     XLON 
148              135.00          14:19:14         00317747095TRLO1     XLON 
1611              134.50          14:32:22         00317747395TRLO1     XLON 
174              135.00          14:35:52         00317747505TRLO1     XLON 
497              135.00          14:35:52         00317747506TRLO1     XLON 
832              135.00          14:35:52         00317747507TRLO1     XLON 
216              135.00          14:35:52         00317747508TRLO1     XLON 
102              135.00          14:35:52         00317747509TRLO1     XLON 
511              135.00          14:35:52         00317747510TRLO1     XLON 
5229              135.00          14:35:52         00317747511TRLO1     XLON 
576              135.00          14:35:52         00317747512TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          14:36:18         00317747521TRLO1     XLON 
559              135.00          14:36:18         00317747522TRLO1     XLON 
300              135.00          14:36:48         00317747558TRLO1     XLON 
1674              135.00          14:41:38         00317747738TRLO1     XLON 
831              134.50          14:55:31         00317748241TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          15:19:36         00317749057TRLO1     XLON 
598              135.00          15:19:36         00317749058TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2025 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

525              135.00          15:19:36         00317749059TRLO1     XLON 
1754              135.00          15:27:26         00317749233TRLO1     XLON 
1754              135.00          15:27:26         00317749234TRLO1     XLON 
1634              135.00          15:27:26         00317749235TRLO1     XLON 
301              135.50          15:29:26         00317749264TRLO1     XLON 
223              135.50          15:29:26         00317749265TRLO1     XLON 
3               135.50          15:29:26         00317749266TRLO1     XLON 
261              135.50          15:29:26         00317749267TRLO1     XLON 
524              135.50          15:29:26         00317749268TRLO1     XLON 
495              135.50          15:29:26         00317749269TRLO1     XLON 
583              135.50          15:29:26         00317749270TRLO1     XLON 
254              135.50          15:29:26         00317749271TRLO1     XLON 
141              135.50          15:29:26         00317749272TRLO1     XLON 
677              135.50          15:29:26         00317749273TRLO1     XLON 
443              135.50          15:29:26         00317749274TRLO1     XLON 
224              135.50          15:29:26         00317749275TRLO1     XLON 
523              135.50          15:29:26         00317749276TRLO1     XLON 
197              135.50          15:29:28         00317749277TRLO1     XLON 
599              135.50          15:29:28         00317749278TRLO1     XLON 
590              135.50          15:29:28         00317749279TRLO1     XLON 
974              135.00          15:31:00         00317749312TRLO1     XLON 
774              135.00          15:31:00         00317749313TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.00          16:02:22         00317750182TRLO1     XLON 
148              135.00          16:02:22         00317750183TRLO1     XLON 
867              134.50          16:02:22         00317750184TRLO1     XLON 
462              135.00          16:04:19         00317750229TRLO1     XLON 
387              135.00          16:04:19         00317750230TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.50          16:04:19         00317750231TRLO1     XLON 
541              135.50          16:04:19         00317750232TRLO1     XLON 
569              135.50          16:04:19         00317750233TRLO1     XLON 
200              135.50          16:07:11         00317750303TRLO1     XLON 
1075              135.50          16:07:11         00317750304TRLO1     XLON 
1125              135.50          16:07:11         00317750305TRLO1     XLON 
198              135.50          16:07:11         00317750306TRLO1     XLON 
238              135.50          16:07:11         00317750307TRLO1     XLON 
529              135.50          16:07:11         00317750308TRLO1     XLON 
232              135.00          16:08:41         00317750348TRLO1     XLON 
1512              135.00          16:09:54         00317750363TRLO1     XLON 
210              135.00          16:10:39         00317750371TRLO1     XLON 
22               135.00          16:11:58         00317750402TRLO1     XLON 
164              135.00          16:15:59         00317750494TRLO1     XLON 
1324              135.00          16:18:42         00317750581TRLO1     XLON 
24               135.00          16:20:43         00317750665TRLO1     XLON 
210              135.00          16:20:43         00317750666TRLO1     XLON 
22               135.00          16:22:04         00317750703TRLO1     XLON 
411              135.00          16:22:04         00317750704TRLO1     XLON 
15               135.00          16:22:34         00317750719TRLO1     XLON 
857              135.00          16:22:42         00317750724TRLO1     XLON 
829              135.00          16:23:23         00317750766TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  368564 
EQS News ID:  2061429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061429&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2025 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
