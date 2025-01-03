Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jan-2025 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 3 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 163,045 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 133.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.8099p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,410,392 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,410,392) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.8099p 163,045

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 803 133.50 09:03:48 00317731239TRLO1 XLON 930 133.50 09:03:48 00317731238TRLO1 XLON 138 133.50 10:19:26 00317743863TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 10:21:42 00317743877TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 11:18:31 00317744849TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 11:19:13 00317744859TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 11:25:07 00317744949TRLO1 XLON 110 134.00 11:25:20 00317744954TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 11:33:33 00317745009TRLO1 XLON 60 133.50 11:45:02 00317745143TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 12:12:11 00317745519TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 12:28:45 00317745738TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 12:33:38 00317745847TRLO1 XLON 60 133.50 12:39:38 00317745892TRLO1 XLON 121 134.50 12:41:53 00317745909TRLO1 XLON 814 134.50 12:41:53 00317745910TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 12:46:39 00317745949TRLO1 XLON 1302 134.50 12:46:39 00317745950TRLO1 XLON 60 134.00 12:46:39 00317745948TRLO1 XLON 200 134.50 12:48:39 00317745975TRLO1 XLON 4202 135.00 12:49:33 00317745981TRLO1 XLON 2 135.00 12:49:33 00317745982TRLO1 XLON 23 135.00 12:49:33 00317745983TRLO1 XLON 144 135.00 12:49:33 00317745984TRLO1 XLON 26 135.00 12:49:33 00317745985TRLO1 XLON 19234 135.00 12:49:33 00317745986TRLO1 XLON 2115 134.50 12:49:33 00317745987TRLO1 XLON 2265 134.50 12:49:33 00317745988TRLO1 XLON 822 134.00 12:51:45 00317746013TRLO1 XLON 1172 134.00 12:51:45 00317746009TRLO1 XLON 261 134.00 12:51:45 00317746010TRLO1 XLON 19327 134.00 12:51:45 00317746011TRLO1 XLON 4180 134.00 12:51:45 00317746012TRLO1 XLON 815 134.00 12:56:46 00317746056TRLO1 XLON 849 135.00 13:02:43 00317746137TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 13:02:43 00317746138TRLO1 XLON 1147 135.00 13:02:43 00317746139TRLO1 XLON 888 135.00 13:02:58 00317746141TRLO1 XLON 925 135.00 13:03:15 00317746144TRLO1 XLON 933 135.00 13:03:30 00317746145TRLO1 XLON 881 135.00 13:03:46 00317746146TRLO1 XLON 875 135.00 13:05:16 00317746153TRLO1 XLON 874 135.00 13:06:21 00317746171TRLO1 XLON 5274 135.00 13:35:20 00317746544TRLO1 XLON 897 135.00 13:35:54 00317746546TRLO1 XLON 922 135.00 13:36:08 00317746547TRLO1 XLON 903 135.00 13:36:23 00317746548TRLO1 XLON 882 135.00 13:36:46 00317746549TRLO1 XLON 300 135.50 13:40:50 00317746571TRLO1 XLON 1747 135.00 13:40:54 00317746572TRLO1 XLON 4823 135.00 14:11:46 00317746981TRLO1 XLON 38157 135.00 14:11:46 00317746980TRLO1 XLON 300 135.00 14:19:14 00317747094TRLO1 XLON 148 135.00 14:19:14 00317747095TRLO1 XLON 1611 134.50 14:32:22 00317747395TRLO1 XLON 174 135.00 14:35:52 00317747505TRLO1 XLON 497 135.00 14:35:52 00317747506TRLO1 XLON 832 135.00 14:35:52 00317747507TRLO1 XLON 216 135.00 14:35:52 00317747508TRLO1 XLON 102 135.00 14:35:52 00317747509TRLO1 XLON 511 135.00 14:35:52 00317747510TRLO1 XLON 5229 135.00 14:35:52 00317747511TRLO1 XLON 576 135.00 14:35:52 00317747512TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 14:36:18 00317747521TRLO1 XLON 559 135.00 14:36:18 00317747522TRLO1 XLON 300 135.00 14:36:48 00317747558TRLO1 XLON 1674 135.00 14:41:38 00317747738TRLO1 XLON 831 134.50 14:55:31 00317748241TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 15:19:36 00317749057TRLO1 XLON 598 135.00 15:19:36 00317749058TRLO1 XLON

525 135.00 15:19:36 00317749059TRLO1 XLON 1754 135.00 15:27:26 00317749233TRLO1 XLON 1754 135.00 15:27:26 00317749234TRLO1 XLON 1634 135.00 15:27:26 00317749235TRLO1 XLON 301 135.50 15:29:26 00317749264TRLO1 XLON 223 135.50 15:29:26 00317749265TRLO1 XLON 3 135.50 15:29:26 00317749266TRLO1 XLON 261 135.50 15:29:26 00317749267TRLO1 XLON 524 135.50 15:29:26 00317749268TRLO1 XLON 495 135.50 15:29:26 00317749269TRLO1 XLON 583 135.50 15:29:26 00317749270TRLO1 XLON 254 135.50 15:29:26 00317749271TRLO1 XLON 141 135.50 15:29:26 00317749272TRLO1 XLON 677 135.50 15:29:26 00317749273TRLO1 XLON 443 135.50 15:29:26 00317749274TRLO1 XLON 224 135.50 15:29:26 00317749275TRLO1 XLON 523 135.50 15:29:26 00317749276TRLO1 XLON 197 135.50 15:29:28 00317749277TRLO1 XLON 599 135.50 15:29:28 00317749278TRLO1 XLON 590 135.50 15:29:28 00317749279TRLO1 XLON 974 135.00 15:31:00 00317749312TRLO1 XLON 774 135.00 15:31:00 00317749313TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 16:02:22 00317750182TRLO1 XLON 148 135.00 16:02:22 00317750183TRLO1 XLON 867 134.50 16:02:22 00317750184TRLO1 XLON 462 135.00 16:04:19 00317750229TRLO1 XLON 387 135.00 16:04:19 00317750230TRLO1 XLON 200 135.50 16:04:19 00317750231TRLO1 XLON 541 135.50 16:04:19 00317750232TRLO1 XLON 569 135.50 16:04:19 00317750233TRLO1 XLON 200 135.50 16:07:11 00317750303TRLO1 XLON 1075 135.50 16:07:11 00317750304TRLO1 XLON 1125 135.50 16:07:11 00317750305TRLO1 XLON 198 135.50 16:07:11 00317750306TRLO1 XLON 238 135.50 16:07:11 00317750307TRLO1 XLON 529 135.50 16:07:11 00317750308TRLO1 XLON 232 135.00 16:08:41 00317750348TRLO1 XLON 1512 135.00 16:09:54 00317750363TRLO1 XLON 210 135.00 16:10:39 00317750371TRLO1 XLON 22 135.00 16:11:58 00317750402TRLO1 XLON 164 135.00 16:15:59 00317750494TRLO1 XLON 1324 135.00 16:18:42 00317750581TRLO1 XLON 24 135.00 16:20:43 00317750665TRLO1 XLON 210 135.00 16:20:43 00317750666TRLO1 XLON 22 135.00 16:22:04 00317750703TRLO1 XLON 411 135.00 16:22:04 00317750704TRLO1 XLON 15 135.00 16:22:34 00317750719TRLO1 XLON 857 135.00 16:22:42 00317750724TRLO1 XLON 829 135.00 16:23:23 00317750766TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

