EQS-News: Multitude AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude AG: Correction of Stock Exchange Announcement - Inaccurate Disclosure of Treasury Shares
Zug, 03 January 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") hereby corrects its previous stock exchange release issued on 27 November 2024.
The earlier announcement inadvertently presented incorrect figures regarding the quantity of treasury shares held by the Company. This discrepancy arose due to an internal calculation error. Consequently, the reported figure impacted subsequent updates concerning the amount of treasury shares in Multitude AG's possession.
After a comprehensive review, the Company confirms that the correct number of treasury shares currently held by Multitude AG is 180,557. This corrected figure accurately reflects all share buyback activities completed since the initial report.
