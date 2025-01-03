EQS-News: Multitude AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zug, 03 January 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") hereby corrects its previous stock exchange release issued on 27 November 2024.

The earlier announcement inadvertently presented incorrect figures regarding the quantity of treasury shares held by the Company. This discrepancy arose due to an internal calculation error. Consequently, the reported figure impacted subsequent updates concerning the amount of treasury shares in Multitude AG's possession.

After a comprehensive review, the Company confirms that the correct number of treasury shares currently held by Multitude AG is 180,557. This corrected figure accurately reflects all share buyback activities completed since the initial report.



Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com

