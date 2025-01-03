Grandview, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Behind the doors of the exclusive Aubergine Private Dining Club lies a hidden treasure trove of art, with a collection that rivals some of the world's top galleries. Located in the heart of Ohio, the club seamlessly blends culinary excellence with an art collection worth over $20 million, featuring works by Salvador Dalí, Miró, Chihuly, and modern contemporary sensation KOVO.





Steven Koveleski (KOVO) and Colin Gregory, owner of the Aubergine Private Dining Club

With nine of KOVO's iconic paintings on display for the entirety of 2025-several available for purchase-the Aubergine cements itself as both a dining destination and an awe-inspiring art immersive experience that transcends traditional dining concepts. Among the early supporters of this unique vision is Colin Gregory, the club's owner and a passionate art collector. Gregory was one of the earliest enthusiasts of KOVO's work, showcasing his commitment to supporting modern art.

A Cultural and Culinary Masterpiece

Known for its exceptional cuisine and intimate setting, the Aubergine Private Dining Club has been rated as one of the Midwest's top dining establishments. But it's the art collection that truly sets it apart. Alongside historic masters like Miró and Dalí, KOVO's modern masterpieces bring vibrant energy and profound meaning, exploring themes of resilience, unity, and human potential.

KOVO's Featured Works

This exclusive exhibition features nine of KOVO's paintings, totaling an impressive $12 million in value. Among these are stunning works available for purchase:

Paintings on Display

"Energy" (2021) - $1.7 million

A visual exploration of vibrational frequency and personal growth.

"The Void" (2022) - $1.7 million

A powerful metaphor for life's journey, crafted with oil paint and golden utensils.

"Blessings on Blessings" (2022) - $1.7 million

A tribute to the digital art and cryptocurrency communities.

"Happiness is Free" (2023) - $1.7 million

A poignant reminder that true happiness is found within.

"The Golden Fight" (2023) - $1.7 million

A celebration of life's struggles and the lessons they teach.

Paintings Already Sold

"The Circle of Life" (2021)

A symbolic masterpiece inspired by the human eye and themes of freedom and destiny.

"The Unbroken Spirit" (2023)

A vibrant piece celebrating hope and unity, donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"We the People" (2024)

A reimagining of Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam," exploring societal transformation.

"Columbus High Street Reality" (2019)

An abstract tribute to downtown Columbus, challenging perceptions of reality.

A Rare Opportunity

With paintings by KOVO displayed alongside some of the greatest names in art history, the Aubergine's collection is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For collectors, this is a rare chance to acquire one of KOVO's powerful pieces, which have garnered international acclaim for their spiritual and cultural significance.

While the Aubergine remains a private, members-only establishment, the owner-an ardent supporter of the arts-may allow special viewings by appointment. Guests fortunate enough to experience the space will find themselves immersed in a sensory feast, where world-class food and art converge.

Experience the Extraordinary

"Aubergine is more than a restaurant-it's an experience unlike anything you can imagine," says KOVO. "but most of all it is the energy of 528 Hz that everyone feels as soon as they walk till the moment you leave. Its all love."

This unique exhibition reinforces the Aubergine Private Dining Club's status as the Midwest's premier cultural and culinary destination.

About the Aubergine Private Dining Club

Nestled in Grandview, Ohio, the Aubergine Private Dining Club is a members-only restaurant celebrated for its exceptional cuisine and rare art collection. The club's owner, Colin Gregory, has been instrumental in curating this extraordinary collection, including his early acquisition of KOVO's works.

About KOVO

Steven Koveleski, known as KOVO, is an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist whose works explore energy, resilience, and self-discovery. His paintings have been featured at prestigious events and venues, including Art Basel, Super Bowl LVII, the Washington Elite Gala, Harvard University, and the iconic James Goldstein Mansion in Beverly Hills. With collectors from around the globe vying for his creations, KOVO has established himself as a visionary artist whose pieces are imbued with symbolism, spiritual undertones, and narratives that bridge personal growth and collective unity.

For inquiries about special viewings, or memberships, please contact aubergineprivatedining@gmail.com

For inquiries about purchasing KOVO's available works, please contact Mike@VLTRN.agency. Press Contact: Patricia Filipe pat@VLTRN.agency - info@VLTRN.agency





Steven Lee Koveleski (KOVO) engages in an intimate discussion with a collector, exploring the vibrant themes and hidden symbols within his latest masterpiece on display.

