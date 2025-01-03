EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. Transaction in Own Shares BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 3 January 2025 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,360,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 29 October 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below: London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,754,930 793,117 811,953 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 409.00 409.00 409.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 405.00 405.05 405.10 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 407.8515 407.9471 407.9127

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting. The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme. Further enquiries: bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000 Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591) Aggregate information: Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 407.8515 2,754,930 Cboe (UK)/BXE 407.9471 793,117 Cboe (UK)/CXE 407.9127 811,953

