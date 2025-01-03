Two Years After Arson: Vista Tree Management's Journey of Resilience and Leadership

A small business's journey to rebuild trust and thrive in challenging times.

On January 5, 2022, Vista Tree Management faced an extraordinary challenge when its service trucks were destroyed in an arson attack. The event could have devastated the small, community-focused arboriculture company. Instead, it became a turning point, driving reflection, growth, and a recommitment to their mission of ethical tree care and community leadership.

"In the aftermath, we were terrified," said co-owner Michael Kenins. "We had bills to pay, a team to support, and no money coming in. But we decided one thing: We weren't going to let this define us."

Unavoidable insurance gaps left Vista facing significant financial strain, with the replacement of vehicles, equipment, and operational costs totaling $445k over six months. Initial police responses dismissed the incident as "no foul play," prompting the company to take proactive steps to advocate for justice and raise awareness about the incident, highlighting the challenges faced by small businesses in similar situations.

Rebuilding Through Community Support

Despite the challenges, Vista Tree Management's recovery was fueled by support from clients and the local community. Offers of equipment loans, temporary storage, and words of encouragement poured in. "The compassion people showed us reminded us why we started this business in the first place," said co-owner James May.

A company built to give back to the community now relied on that same community to survive. The team came together to continue operations, underscoring their values of resilience, transparency, and ethical responsibility.

Growth and Achievements Since the Fire

Since the attack, Vista Tree has not only recovered but thrived. The company has tripled its revenue to just under $1 million annually, expanded its team, and recommitted to its founding principles. As Ontario's first Living Wage Certified arborist company, they have set new benchmarks for ethical employment practices. Recognition, including Jobber's "Career Builder Grant" for community impact, underscores their leadership in transforming arboriculture practices.

"This wasn't just about two trucks," said Michael Kenins. "It was about what we owe each other - as neighbours, community members, and citizens. That's what drives us every day: fostering trust, building relationships, and contributing to a stronger, more connected Toronto."

A Vision for the Future

Today, Vista Tree Management is more committed than ever to leading by example in arboriculture. From advocating for licensing requirements to ensure safety and professionalism, to integrating science-based practices and prioritizing sustainability, Vista Tree is shaping the future of urban forestry. Their story stands as a testament to resilience, ethical leadership, and the power of community.

Join the Conversation

Vista Tree Management's journey is a reminder of the strength found in community and the importance of standing up for what matters. As they look ahead, they invite Torontonians and beyond to join them in creating a world built on trust, transparency, and mutual care.

