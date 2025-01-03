Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2025 20:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AuthoraCare Collective: Notice of Data Breach

Finanznachrichten News

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / AuthoraCare Collective

January 3, 2025

What Happened

On August 22, 2024, AuthoraCare became aware of technical issues related to systems in its network. Upon discovery, AuthoraCare took immediate steps to secure its network and to address and investigate the incident. AuthoraCare retained cybersecurity and privacy counsel and engaged outside IT forensic specialists (at the direction of counsel) to investigate the incident. AuthoraCare also notified law enforcement and will cooperate with their investigation.

After a thorough investigation, AuthoraCare learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to its systems between August 18-22, 2024. After a comprehensive data review, on October 21, 2024, it was determined that certain protected health data was accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor.

What Information was Involved

The information involved included contact information (such as first and last name, address, date of birth, phone number, and email) and one or more of the following:

  • medical diagnosis;

  • prescription information;

  • Social Security number; and

  • demographic information.

Patients whose information was affected were notified starting on January 2, 2025.

What is AuthoraCare doing?

AuthoraCare takes this incident seriously and has implemented additional measures to prevent future occurrences. AuthoraCare has reported the incident to law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services with the Office of Civil Rights. Additionally, AuthoraCare will be offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, free of charge, to those whose Social Security numbers were impacted through CyberScout, a TransUnion company. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line with TransUnion at 1-833-844-9300.

What You Can Do

As a general matter, one should remain vigilant by reviewing your credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone you are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information

For any further information, please contact Paul Russ with AuthoraCare via email at paul.russ@authoracare.org.

Contact Information

Paul Russ
paul.russ@authoracare.org

.

SOURCE: AuthoraCare Collective



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.