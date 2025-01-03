Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Hangar 1 Publishers, creators of the TV series "Monster Quest," announces the release of "The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot" by Citrus County author Maxim W. Furek. The book provides an in- depth investigation into historical paranormal deceptions and the individuals behind them.

Lost Tribes of Bigfoot Book

Citrus County paranormal author Maxim W. Furek is a 21st-century witch hunter.

Furek's latest book, "The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot," takes on those individuals who have riddled the paranormal.

The former psychologist and rock journalist included three chapters exploring these charlatans in his book, published by Hangar 1 Publishers.

"The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot" investigates history's infamous hoaxes, including The Piltdown Man and The Minnesota Iceman. The author explains that nationalistic fervor and the search for the "missing link" allowed these deceptions to take hold.

Maxim Furek has been invited to the Central Ridge Library, 425 West Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. He will present "The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot" on January 28, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.

Hangar 1 Publishing specializes in immersive, paranormal nonfiction-ranging from Bigfoot and cryptids to unexplained phenomena.

