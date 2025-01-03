Anzeige
Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call toll free by dialing +1 (800) 343-4849. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (203) 518-9848. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected and to reference the conference ID ARCCQ424. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through March 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing toll free +1 (800) 839-2457 and to international callers by dialing +1 (402) 220-7217. An archived replay will also be available through March 5, 2025 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital's website.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital, through its investment manager, utilizes its extensive, direct origination capabilities and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC") and was the largest publicly traded BDC by market capitalization as of December 31, 2024. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager. For more information about Ares Capital, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Ares Capital Corporation
Carl G. Drake or John Stilmar
(888) 818-5298
irarcc@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Capital Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
