Freitag, 03.01.2025

ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
Mey Network: $MEY Token Officially Listed on BingX: Celebrating Remarkable Growth and a Promising Future

Finanznachrichten News

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2025 / Mey Network proudly announces the official listing of its native token, $MEY, on BingX, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This strategic milestone marks another significant step in Mey Network's mission to redefine real-world asset tokenization and expand its global presence.

Incubated by BSCS, Mey Network has received strategic support and guidance from a leading Incubation Hub renowned for empowering promising blockchain ventures.

Since its debut, $MEY has demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving an all-time high (ATH) of x50 just one month after its initial listing. This remarkable growth underscores the token's strong market demand and reflects investor confidence in Mey Network's vision and technological foundation.

MEY Network

In a statement regarding the listing, Danny Le, CEO of Mey Network, said:

"The listing of $MEY on BingX represents not only a significant milestone for our project but also a validation of our relentless pursuit to bridge real-world assets with blockchain technology.

Our success is a testament to the strength of our community and the belief in our vision. We remain dedicated to driving innovation, expanding global reach, and delivering tangible value to our investors and partners."

Trade $MEY token on BingX

Consistent launches on reputable platforms like CoinStorem, BitMart and BingX have built credibility, liquidity, and accessibility for $MEY, solidifying its position in the competitive blockchain landscape.

The listing on BingX represents more than just an expansion; it's a strategic move to broaden the $MEY token's reach to a global audience, ensuring seamless access for a diverse range of investors and blockchain enthusiasts.

Backed by Meey Group, an industry leader in digital transformation and real estate technology solutions, Mey Network benefits from a robust ecosystem, strategic partnerships, and a track record of success. This strong foundation ensures continued growth, stability, and long-term sustainability.

Looking ahead, Mey Network remains committed to driving innovation, fostering strategic collaborations, and delivering impactful solutions in the RWA sector.

About Mey Network

Mey Network is a global tokenized real estate investment platform aimed at revolutionizing real estate investment, management, and transactions.

Mey Network aims to deliver maximum benefits by revolutionizing how people invest in real estate, making high-quality property investments more accessible and rewarding for everyone.

Media contacts:

social@mey.network
Company Name / Brand Name: Mey Network
Contact Person: Mr. Danny
E-mail: contact@mey.network
Website: https://mey.network/
Socials: https://x.com/Mey_Network
https://t.me/Mey_Network

SOURCE: Mey Network



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
