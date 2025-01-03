Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 6, 2025 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-794-2423 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 1176930.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

