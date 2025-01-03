Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) ,one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands cbdMD and Paw CBD, along with its new functional mushroom brand ATRx Labs, today announced that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") dated December 31, 2024, notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with an additional NYSE American continued listing standard. Specifically, the letter states that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"). Section 1003(a)(i) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $2 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two if its three most recent fiscal years then ended. The Company reported stockholders equity of $1,963,417 as of September 30, 2024, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in four of its five most recent fiscal years then ended.

The Notice further provides that the Company remains subject to the conditions set forth in the NYSE American's initial non compliance notification dated June 5, 2024 and its compliance plan that was accepted by the NYSE American on August 20, 2024 for noncompliance under Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide due to stockholders' equity under $4 million which address how the Company intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by December 5, 2025 (the "Plan"). If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by December 5, 2025 or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the Plan period, the Company will be subject to delisting procedures as set forth in the NYSE American Company Guide.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") or Series A Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the Plan period, subject to the Company's compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Common Stock and Preferred Stock will continue to trade under the symbol "YCBD" and "YCBD-PA", respectively, with the designation of "BC" to indicate the status of the Common Stock and Preferred Stock as "below compliance". The Notice does not affect the Company's ongoing business operations or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is focused on achieving positive net income and we recently announced we reduced cash consumed from $4.9 million in fiscal 2023 to approximately $0.7 million during fiscal 2024, including a significantly lower amount during the second half of fiscal 2024. The Company is committed to undertaking a transaction or transactions in the future to achieve compliance with the NYSE American's requirements, including but not limited to seeking shareholder approval to convert the Preferred Stock and its accrued dividend, a liability totaling $4.67 million on September 30, 2024, into shares of Common Stock. Under certain Preferred Stock conversion proposals, the accrued dividend would move to equity and increase the Company's stockholder equity. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards within the required timeframe.

About cbdMD

Forward-Looking Statements

