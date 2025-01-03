Anzeige
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2025 22:58 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. announces Senior Leadership Team change

Turin, 3rd January 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that effective immediately Thomas Hilse, President, Firefighting Business Unit of Iveco Group and CEO of Magirus GmbH, has chosen to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. He has served in his responsibilities from 2021 until now, also ensuring in the last period continuity in the transition of Magirus GmbH to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), which was subject of a separate announcement made earlier today.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, said: "I want to thank Thomas for his passion, hard work and leadership. He joined IVECO in 2019 as the Brand President and has been a key member of the Iveco Group Senior Leadership Team since its foundation in 2022. Thomas led the Firefighting business and the launch of the new MAGIRUS fire truck portfolio in September, which will be the starting point for the years to come. On behalf of everyone at Iveco Group, we wish him continued success in his future professional endeavours."

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

