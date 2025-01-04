Clawson, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Amazing Floors, renowned for its exceptional flooring solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new showroom at 740 N Rochester Rd, Clawson MI 48017. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been serving the Metro Detroit area with quality flooring options for over eight years.

The new showroom is designed to provide customers with an immersive experience, showcasing a wide array of flooring options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. From classic hardwood to modern vinyl to carpet, the showroom offers comprehensive selections that reflect the latest trends in the flooring industry.

"The opening of our showroom in Clawson is a testament to our commitment to bringing quality flooring solutions closer to our customers," said Daniel Ademaj, CEO of Amazing Floors. "We are excited to offer a space where customers can explore and experience our products firsthand, ensuring they make informed decisions for their homes and projects."

"Our goal has always been to provide exceptional service and high-quality products to our customers," he added. "This new showroom allows us to extend our reach and continue our tradition of excellence in a new community."

Amazing Floors has built a reputation for its personalized service, as well as expert advice and installations, making it a trusted name in the flooring industry. The new showroom is staffed with knowledgeable professionals ready to assist customers in selecting the perfect flooring solutions to meet their specific needs.

Located in a prime area of Clawson, Michigan, the showroom is easily accessible and offers ample parking for visitors. The company invites homeowners, builders, and designers to visit the showroom and explore the extensive range of flooring options available.

As Amazing Floors continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that have been the cornerstone of its success. The new Clawson showroom reflects this dedication, providing a welcoming environment where customers can discover the perfect flooring for their spaces.

For more information about Amazing Floors and its new Michigan showroom, please visit https://amazingfloorsus.com.

Amazing Floors Show Room

About Amazing Floors

Family run small business flooring store in Clawson, Michigan servicing Metro Detroit Area. Amazing Floors have an extensive selection of the finest flooring available, including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, carpet and more. Our unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations is the foundation of our success. Amazing Floors 740 N Rochester Rd, Clawson, MI 48017 5866041549

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236014

SOURCE: Amazing Floors