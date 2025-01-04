Grounded People Apparel Inc.: Grounded People Apparel to Pursue Innovation of Shoe Market with New 'Oyum Snap' System, Files for Trademark Registration and Prepares for Patent Protection

Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE:SHOE)(OTCQB:GPAIF)(Frankfurt:K1G)(WKN:A3DVB1), is proud to announce that it is developing the 'Oyum Snap' system (the "Technology"), a proprietary customization-focused innovation aimed at reshaping the shoe market. The Company has filed for trademark registration and is in the process of securing patent protection for this Technology.

The 'Oyum Snap' system is a feature that will allow customers to transform the look of their shoes with interchangeable elements, primarily located on the soles, specifically the heel area. The customizable elements attach securely through the proprietary 'Oyum Snap' mechanism, enabling users to snap on personalized words, colours, and designs to align with personal preferences or support causes they care about. These interchangeable parts, which will be available for purchase separately, will allow customers to create unique designs or messages tailored to their individual preferences, charitable affiliations, or special occasions. The Company will aim to collaborate with influential personalities by offering their unique expressions, graphics or slogans for customers to purchase.

The modular design will also make it possible to refresh or reinvent a pair of shoes, making them more versatile and appealing over time by allowing for style updates that encourage continued use.

"We're thrilled to introduce the 'Oyum Snap' system, which represents a new era of personalization and adaptability in the shoe industry. This innovation is expected to not only empower our customers to express themselves uniquely but also, we believe, reinforces our mission to bring practical, user-centric solutions to the market," said Max Justus, CEO of Grounded People.

Grounded People has engaged legal counsel to oversee the patent application process, with the aim of protecting the unique design and functional elements of the 'Oyum Snap' system. This step demonstrates the Company's proactive approach to safeguarding its intellectual property as it continues to push the boundaries of modern footwear.

The logo for "Oyum Snaps" features a sleek, handwritten-style font for the word "Oyum," giving it a modern and personalized feel. The bold red background creates a striking visual that conveys energy and confidence. As for the meaning of "Oyum" in Turkish, it translates to "my choice" in English. Grounded People believes this aligns well with the themes of customization and individual preference, reinforcing the idea of a product tailored to the user's needs and tastes.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA - APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair-trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, were its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces will be donated correspondingly.

