Mallinda Inc.: MALLINDA LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING VITRIMAX VHM RESIN, ENABLING ECONOMIC FULL RECYCLABILITY FOR COMPOSITES

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinda Inc., a pioneer in advanced polymer technology, today announced the commercial launch of Vitrimax Versatile Hot Melt (VHM) Resin, a revolutionary vitrimer-based composite resin system that transforms how manufacturers process and recycle high-performance composites. This breakthrough technology combines the superior mechanical properties of thermosets with the processing flexibility of thermoplastics, marking a significant advancement in sustainable manufacturing and, for the first time, enabling economic recyclability and reuse for high-performance composites. Mallinda targets 100% recycling and re-use of production scrap with Vitrimax VHM customers, and targets end-of-life circularity programs as well. Due to molecular-level design for circularity, Vitrimax resins and their composites can always be profitably recycled at lower cost than their virgin inputs. Vitrimax VHM Resin and carbon fiber composite samples are available for immediate purchase at mallinda.com/shop. For more information about Vitrimax VHM and how it can transform your manufacturing processes, visit mallinda.com or contact info@mallinda.com.

"Vitrimax VHM represents a paradigm shift in composite materials," said Philip Taynton, CEO at Mallinda. "We've successfully bridged the gap between performance and sustainability, offering manufacturers unprecedented flexibility in scalable manufacturing and processing while maintaining the structural integrity demanded by modern applications."

The launch follows successful commercial-scale production validation, with demonstrated batch consistency at 200L reactor scale and qualification for 2.1 tons per batch manufacturing. One day's batch could produce 10,000 square meters of composite materials. Recognizing the transformative nature of this technology, multiple Fortune Global 500 companies already collaborate with Mallinda to commercialize VHM resins to their particular requirements.

Key Features and Benefits:

Revolutionary Vitrimer Technology: A new polymer class combining thermoset performance with thermoplastic processability

Infinite Recyclability: Enables truly circular manufacturing with complete component material recovery

Manufacturing Flexibility: Post-cure processing capabilities with tunable glass transition temperature

Field Repairability: Parts can be reshaped and repaired on-demand, in the field

Sustainable Solution: Enables economically viable separation and recycling of resin, composite fabric, and integrated components including precious metals

Self-Healing Properties: Enhanced durability through stress-relief capabilities.

"The industry has long sought a solution that doesn't compromise between performance and sustainability," said Eduardo Torres, CEO, MTorres America, "Vitrimax VHM delivers on both fronts, offering a truly circular solution for composite manufacturing."

This innovation addresses critical industry challenges, including manufacturing efficiency, waste reduction, and environmental sustainability. The technology enables manufacturers to reprocess scrap material and rejected parts, significantly lowering the overall carbon footprint of their manufacturing processes while maintaining high-performance standards. The product is optimized for the prepreg process and is ready for immediate application in UAV's, sporting goods, automotive, marine, and aerospace secondary structures. The Vitrimax technology platform stands to have outsize impact on wind energy, hydrogen pressure vessels, and urban air mobility.

"The performance and recyclability of Mallinda's vitrimer chemistry have been validated in multiple academic studies. Circularity in composites is challenging, but the Vitrimax chemistry is likely one of the best places from which to start." Said Professor Steven Nutt, Director of M.C. Gill Composites Center, University of Southern California.

About Mallinda

Mallinda Inc. is a leading global developer of Vitrimer resin systems and has identified advanced composite materials as the leading emerging market for its technology. Mallinda Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mallinda-launches-groundbreaking-vitrimax-vhm-resin-enabling-economic-full-recyclability-for-composites-302342239.html