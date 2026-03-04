Flo Health Publishes Groundbreaking Research on Economic Impact of Digital Tools for Endometriosis Care

Peer-reviewed study finds Flo Health's Symptom Checker could deliver nearly $10,100 in net monetary benefit per patient while cutting diagnosis wait time in half

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Flo Health, the world's #1 women's health app, today announced publication of the first-ever economic evaluation of a digital symptom checker for endometriosis, underscoring the significant financial and health benefits that digital health technology can deliver to women navigating one of the most under-recognized conditions in gynecologic care.

The study, titled " Economic evaluation of a digital symptom checker for endometriosis using a Markov decision process model, " and published in npj Digital Medicine, a top peer-reviewed journal in the Nature Portfolio, was conducted in partnership with researchers from The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the York Health Economic Consortium. It examined the health and economic outcomes of using Flo Health's Symptom Checker alongside standard care, compared to standard care alone.

Despite affecting approximately 190 million women globally, endometriosis carries an average diagnostic delay of seven years, during which women frequently experience severe menstrual cramps, chronic pelvic pain, and pain during intercourse while receiving insufficient guidance. This delay is associated with increased disease severity, worsening pain, and more complex treatment paths.

The research produced the following key findings:

Women using Flo Health 's Symptom Checker alongside standard care received diagnoses in approximately 3 years, compared to the 7-year average under standard care alone, a reduction of more than 50%

Patients gained nearly three weeks of additional healthy life, as measured by quality-adjusted life years (QALYs)

The tool generated approximately $5,196 USD in savings per person over 40 years through reduced medical costs and productivity gains

The total net monetary benefit per patient reached $10,089 USD, based on a willingness-to-pay threshold of $100,000 per QALY, a common benchmark for U.S. institutional payers

"When women are empowered to take control of their health, the benefits go beyond early diagnoses to overall improved physical and emotional well-being," said Dr. Anna Klepchukova, Chief Medical Officer at Flo Health. "This research explores how digital tools may help women better recognize their symptoms and bring clearer insights into conversations with their health care providers."

Flo Health's Symptom Checker is designed as an educational resource that helps users identify symptom patterns that may be consistent with endometriosis, prompting earlier engagement with health care providers. The tool is not intended to diagnose, treat, or replace professional medical care. More than 2.7 million women in the United States have used Flo Health's Symptom Tracker for endometriosis-related support .

Researchers also noted that digital symptom checkers provide the greatest value when tool accuracy exceeds 70%, user compliance surpasses 45%, and outcomes are measured over a minimum 10-year time horizon. The authors indicate that the economic modeling framework applied in this study could be replicated to evaluate digital health tools targeting other conditions that disproportionately affect women and face similar barriers to timely diagnosis.

The publication adds to a growing body of evidence supporting Flo Health's mission to build a better future for female health through trusted, data-backed digital tools. Flo Health currently supports 77 million monthly active users and collaborates with more than 100 medical experts worldwide.

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the leading app in the Health & Fitness category and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended app for period and cycle tracking. As the first European femtech unicorn following a General Atlantic investment in July 2024, Flo Health supports 77 million monthly active users with curated cycle and ovulation tracking, tailored health insights, and a private community for women at every stage of life. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo Health has donated 20 million Premium subscriptions toward its goal of providing 1 billion women in need with free access to health information. For more information, visit flo.health .

PR Contact

Samantha Wannemacher

Flo Health

s_wannemacher@flo.health

SOURCE: Flo Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/flo-health-publishes-groundbreaking-research-on-economic-impact-of-di-1143443