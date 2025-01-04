West Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2025) - Lockin, a leader in the smart home industry since 2014, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Veno 7 Pro video smart lock, which will be unveiled at CES 2025. The Veno 7 Pro is an innovative touchless video smart lock equipped with advanced palm vein recognition technology, delivering an unprecedented level of security, convenience, and eco-friendliness for modern homes. Designed to offer a warm greeting to residents and visitors, the Veno 7 Pro seamlessly combines innovative functionality with an elegant form. "Its perfect function appeals to the mind, while its ideal form touches the heart," said Hartmut Esslinger, Chief Designer of the Apple IIc and Founder of Frog Design.

Key Features of the Lockin Veno 7 Pro:

Touchless Palm Vein Unlocking (VenokeyTM ): Unlock the door securely and effortlessly with just a wave of the hand, using advanced palm vein recognition.

Panorama Monitoring Camera with 180° View: The Veno 7 Pro comes with a high-definition 2K camera and offers a wide 180° panoramic view, providing a complete and clear view of the doorstep.

Person + Package Alerts with Dual Sensors: The lock uses AI-powered sensors to detect humans, vehicles and packages, sending real-time alerts to users' smartphones.

Solar-Powered Charging: The Veno 7 Pro is solar-powered, providing an eco-friendly and energy-efficient solution. (Solar panels sold separately).

Seamless Smart Home Integration: Compatible with Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung smart home systems, the Veno 7 Pro integrates seamlessly via the Matter protocol without the need for additional hubs.

No Subscription Fees: With 32GB of local storage included, the Veno 7 Pro ensures privacy and eliminates the need for ongoing subscription costs.

Automatic Locking & Party Mode: Features like automatic locking and party mode provide added convenience and security, ensuring the door is locked when it should be and open as needed.

Lockin will also be featured at CES 2025, where the Veno 7 Pro will be showcased as a key exhibit, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation in the smart home market. The Veno 7 Pro is set to captivate industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and consumers alike. It is more than just a smart lock-it is a complete reimagining of home security.

First, the Veno 7 Pro offers touchless unlocking through Venokey palm vein recognition technology. Simply place a hand near the lock and it will unlock securely, quickly, and effortlessly, with an accuracy rate of up to 99.8%*. The user's unique palm vein serves as the key. Second, it functions as a high-definition smart doorbell, allowing clear two-way communication with visitors at the doorstep. Third, it features a 180° panoramic monitoring camera, providing the user with a comprehensive view of the surroundings outside the home. Finally, thanks to its solar-powered design, the Veno 7 Pro operates without the need for charging. These four groundbreaking features come together in one revolutionary smart lock, ushering in the future of home security.

*Based on Lockin's internal laboratory tests, actual performance may vary slightly depending on environmental and usage conditions.

About Lockin

Founded in 2014, Lockin is a global leader in palm vein recognition technology and ranks first in the palm vein smart lock industry. The company holds over 500 authorized core technology patents and has received prestigious international awards such as the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. Through collaborations with leading brands like Samsung, Wyze, and Xiaomi, Lockin has co-developed several best-selling smart locks. To date, the company has shipped over 12 million units worldwide, serving more than 30 million users.

