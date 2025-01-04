Kevin Harrington Collection LLC: Kevin Harrington Launches "The Comeback Code": A Guide to Resilience and Business Reinvention

Celebrated entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly announces the release of his latest book, The Comeback Code.

This powerful resource brings together insights from Kevin and a diverse group of successful entrepreneurs who have each overcome significant challenges, transforming setbacks into incredible comebacks. Together, they offer a blueprint for business owners and professionals striving to rise above adversity and achieve greater success.

The Comeback Code delivers actionable advice from Kevin Harrington and his co-authors, each sharing real-world examples of how they navigated challenges and emerged stronger.

Notable contributors to the book include:

Shawn Ilg

Sterling Henton

Kristy Whilden

Taryn Pettinato

Melvin Henley

Jeffrey Iverson

Janet V. Grillo

Mike Corradini

Nadia Debbache

Maria teresa Vieira Freitas

Diane DeCollibus

Katie Smith

Benjamin E. Quigley

Emilio Dominguez

Kevin R. Smith

This collection of stories and strategies empowers readers with tools to adapt, pivot, and thrive no matter the obstacles they face. Whether it's recovering from a business setback, reigniting a stalled career, or overcoming personal challenges, The Comeback Code provides an inspiring guide for those looking to reclaim their path to success.

Kevin Harrington shared his enthusiasm for this project, stating, "The stories in The Comeback Code are a testament to the power of resilience. Each co-author brings a unique perspective on what it takes to rebuild, reimagine, and reignite success after a setback. This book is about more than just bouncing back-it's about coming back stronger, with the knowledge and tools to turn challenges into opportunities."

The book spans a wide range of topics, from leadership in turbulent times to innovative strategies for business recovery, offering readers the insights they need to fuel their own comebacks.

The Comeback Code represents Kevin Harrington's continued commitment to inspiring and equipping entrepreneurs, both seasoned and new, with the knowledge to overcome obstacles and thrive in any business climate.

The book will be available nationwide on Amazon and at major bookstores, making it accessible to business owners and professionals seeking a roadmap for bouncing back from setbacks.

For more information about Comeback Code and to learn more about Kevin Harrington and the co-authors, visit https://www.thecomebackbook.com/main

About Kevin Harrington:

Kevin Harrington is a world-renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor. He is best known for his role as one of the original investors on "Shark Tank." With decades of experience and a portfolio of successful ventures, Kevin continues to guide and inspire entrepreneurs globally through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.

Luke Gent

luke@mawercapital.com

