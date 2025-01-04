SugarMD Achieves YouTube Milestone: 924,000 Subscribers and Over 1,600 Diabetes Education Videos

SugarMD, the leading YouTube channel for diabetes education, proudly announces an impressive milestone: 924,000 subscribers and a vast library of over 1,600 videos. Offering free, expert-backed guidance, the channel is an invaluable resource for individuals managing Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Founded by Dr. Ahmet Ergin, a board-certified endocrinologist specializing in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, SugarMD equips diabetics with the tools they need to navigate the complex world of diabetes care. Posting fresh content every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday, the channel covers a wide array of topics, including diabetic diets, A1C management, high blood sugar control, medication insights, and general wellness.

"Through my experience treating patients and collaborating with peers, I've witnessed the immense challenges of diabetes management," said Dr. Ergin. "This inspired me to create SugarMD, providing accessible education to help patients gain comprehensive control of their condition while improving their quality of life."

Beyond the YouTube channel, SugarMDs.com and the SugarMD app enhance accessibility to care, offering a wide array of free resources to people managing diabetes worldwide. Dr. Ergin's commitment extends to exploring the latest advancements in diabetes treatments, weight-loss drugs, and busting health myths to support informed decision-making for his growing community.

"Our mission is clear," Dr. Ergin said. "We strive to be a dependable resource for the ever-evolving world of healthcare, empowering patients with actionable, evidence-based information."

SugarMD has established a robust online presence to engage and educate its audience:

YouTube : SugarMD Channel

Website : www.sugarmds.com

Facebook : SugarMDs Online

Instagram: @SugarMDs

As the channel approaches the 1-million subscriber milestone, its commitment to empowering diabetics through education remains unwavering.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Moe Woods

feedback@sugarmds.com

SOURCE: SugarMD

View the original press release on accesswire.com