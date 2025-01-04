Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 04.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
03.01.25
21:57 Uhr
186,14 Euro
+0,10
+0,05 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,04186,2213:05
185,86186,2403.01.
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2025 21:14 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SugarMD Achieves YouTube Milestone: 924,000 Subscribers and Over 1,600 Diabetes Education Videos

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2025 / SugarMD, the leading YouTube channel for diabetes education, proudly announces an impressive milestone: 924,000 subscribers and a vast library of over 1,600 videos. Offering free, expert-backed guidance, the channel is an invaluable resource for individuals managing Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Founded by Dr. Ahmet Ergin, a board-certified endocrinologist specializing in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, SugarMD equips diabetics with the tools they need to navigate the complex world of diabetes care. Posting fresh content every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday, the channel covers a wide array of topics, including diabetic diets, A1C management, high blood sugar control, medication insights, and general wellness.

"Through my experience treating patients and collaborating with peers, I've witnessed the immense challenges of diabetes management," said Dr. Ergin. "This inspired me to create SugarMD, providing accessible education to help patients gain comprehensive control of their condition while improving their quality of life."

Beyond the YouTube channel, SugarMDs.com and the SugarMD app enhance accessibility to care, offering a wide array of free resources to people managing diabetes worldwide. Dr. Ergin's commitment extends to exploring the latest advancements in diabetes treatments, weight-loss drugs, and busting health myths to support informed decision-making for his growing community.

"Our mission is clear," Dr. Ergin said. "We strive to be a dependable resource for the ever-evolving world of healthcare, empowering patients with actionable, evidence-based information."

SugarMD has established a robust online presence to engage and educate its audience:

  • YouTube: SugarMD Channel

  • Website: www.sugarmds.com

  • Facebook: SugarMDs Online

  • Instagram: @SugarMDs

As the channel approaches the 1-million subscriber milestone, its commitment to empowering diabetics through education remains unwavering.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Moe Woods
feedback@sugarmds.com

SOURCE: SugarMD



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.